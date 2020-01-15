The Best Antiperspirant for Hardworking, Sweaty Men

Sweating stinks. The last thing you want to deal with is BO seeping from your body and into the noses of those around you. It can be uncomfortable and embarrassing. Thankfully, the best antiperspirant will help you avoid excessive sweating and keep you smelling fresh and clean.

We as consumers have become more knowledgeable and conscious about what we’re putting on our skin in recent years. From moisturizing face washes to all-natural deodorants, the grooming world has come a long way in regards to offering a wide array of non-toxic options for everyone depending on their needs, allergies, and preferences. For some of us, though, changing an everyday product like an antiperspirant or deodorant can be a rough and often unsuccessful transition.

It is a common misconception that antiperspirants and deodorants are one and the same. Although each was designed with the shared goal of neutralizing the odor-inducing bacteria that come with sweating, the best antiperspirants were created to effectively stop you from perspiring all together.

There are some natural deodorants that host effective antiperspirant properties, but some of us need that extra holding power to get through those days filled with a busy work schedule, trips to the gym, and other priorities. Antiperspirant deodorants were built to stave away the sweat, and if that’s something you need on a daily basis, we recommend sticking with what works, regardless of public opinion.

If you find yourself trying to mitigate your underarm stank and wetness, we put together a collection of some of the best antiperspirant sticks that offer stout protection against sweat and odor, and also work to help keep your skin nourished and healthy along the way.

This gentle antiperspirant from Jack Black contains an effective blend of vitamin E and aloe leaf juice to help keep your skin soft and protected from your surroundings while also supplying you with lasting odor and sweat protection. Its roll-on stick design makes for extra easy application, although it does seem quite lightweight, so don’t be surprised if you have to apply more than once a day for assurance. And, it features Jack Black’s popular “All-Over” scent.

Unlike a lot of roll-ons and sprays, Kiehl’s antiperspirant is delivered through a cream-like consistency that effectively absorbs into the skin and curbs your sweat levels for up to 24 hours. The cream viscosity is also great because it won’t stain the underarms of your t-shirts and button-downs or sting on application.

ZeroSweat offers a high-powered antiperspirant that utilizes clinical hyperhidrosis methods to combat perspiration and makes sure your underarms are always parched. This formula is designed to be easily absorbed into sweat glands and stave away perspiration for up to seven days for even the most profuse sweater.

If you’re an on-the-go kind of guy who doesn’t always have time to find a bathroom to freshen up, Certain Dri offers a stellar antiperspirant that supplies 72-hour sweat protection. This roll-on stick is best used at night, as it gives your sweat glands time to get used to the aluminum salts and avoid skin irritation.

Don’t let a little sweat get in the way of your hard work. This roll-on antiperspirant stick from Vichy Homme provides 72 hours of sweat protection for every type of skin. It’s a great option for those with sensitive skin because it utilizes a rich, alcohol-free thermal water formula that soothes your skin and pores and fends off irritations.

With a name like Sweatblock, you know you’re getting the antiperspirant protection you need to stay dry throughout the day. Doctor-approved Sweatblock uses a clinical-strength hyperhidrosis treatment to help with the effectiveness of its anti-sweat wipes, which are strong enough to give you sweat-free confidence that lasts for almost a week.

Degree Men has been one of the safest, most effective antiperspirants for a long time, giving your everyday average Joe the sweat protection he needs to get through a hard day’s work. The “Cool Rush” scent is invigorating, which provides great-smelling, moisture-free comfort that staves away sweat and body odor for up to 48 hours, whether you’re steaming through a heavy workout or just simply susceptible to perspiration.

The best antiperspirant is one that not only protects against sweat and odor but does so in a gentle way that won’t irritate your skin. Anthony’s antiperspirant does exactly that, utilizing a paraben-free formula of aloe vera and sunflower seed oil to help calm your pores after application and supply you with the power to stick it to the sweat.

Helmm’s antiperspirant stick is one of our favorite anti-sweat tools. It’s delivered in a stellar stainless steel and Horween leather container that is refillable, meaning you can stave away sweat and feel good about doing it by limiting your plastic waste. The stick is available in four energizing scents, each created with a stouthearted formula without harmful ingredients.

Dove Men+Care’s deodorant is one of the best antiperspirant sticks simply because it’s affordable, easily accessible, and highly effective. You can find this puppy on shelves just about everywhere, which means sweat protection is always on option. It’s crafted with a gentle, moisturizing formula that’s designed to be tough on sweat rather than on your skin. Dove also offers a highly effective and absorbent dry spray.

