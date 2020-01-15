Grooming

The Best Antiperspirant for Hardworking, Sweaty Men

By

Sweating stinks. The last thing you want to deal with is BO seeping from your body and into the noses of those around you. It can be uncomfortable and embarrassing. Thankfully, the best antiperspirant will help you avoid excessive sweating and keep you smelling fresh and clean.

We as consumers have become more knowledgeable and conscious about what we’re putting on our skin in recent years. From moisturizing face washes to all-natural deodorants, the grooming world has come a long way in regards to offering a wide array of non-toxic options for everyone depending on their needs, allergies, and preferences. For some of us, though, changing an everyday product like an antiperspirant or deodorant can be a rough and often unsuccessful transition.

It is a common misconception that antiperspirants and deodorants are one and the same. Although each was designed with the shared goal of neutralizing the odor-inducing bacteria that come with sweating, the best antiperspirants were created to effectively stop you from perspiring all together.

There are some natural deodorants that host effective antiperspirant properties, but some of us need that extra holding power to get through those days filled with a busy work schedule, trips to the gym, and other priorities. Antiperspirant deodorants were built to stave away the sweat, and if that’s something you need on a daily basis, we recommend sticking with what works, regardless of public opinion.

If you find yourself trying to mitigate your underarm stank and wetness, we put together a collection of some of the best antiperspirant sticks that offer stout protection against sweat and odor, and also work to help keep your skin nourished and healthy along the way.

Jack Black Pit Boss Antiperspirant Deodorant

Jack Black Pit Boss Antiperspirant Deodorant

This gentle antiperspirant from Jack Black contains an effective blend of vitamin E and aloe leaf juice to help keep your skin soft and protected from your surroundings while also supplying you with lasting odor and sweat protection. Its roll-on stick design makes for extra easy application, although it does seem quite lightweight, so don’t be surprised if you have to apply more than once a day for assurance. And, it features Jack Black’s popular “All-Over” scent.

Kiehl’s Superbly Efficient Antiperspirant and Deodorant

Kiehl's Superbly Efficient Antiperspirant and Deodorant

Unlike a lot of roll-ons and sprays, Kiehl’s antiperspirant is delivered through a cream-like consistency that effectively absorbs into the skin and curbs your sweat levels for up to 24 hours. The cream viscosity is also great because it won’t stain the underarms of your t-shirts and button-downs or sting on application.

ZeroSweat Antiperspirant Deodorant

ZeroSweat Antiperspirant Deodorant

ZeroSweat offers a high-powered antiperspirant that utilizes clinical hyperhidrosis methods to combat perspiration and makes sure your underarms are always parched. This formula is designed to be easily absorbed into sweat glands and stave away perspiration for up to seven days for even the most profuse sweater.

Certain Dri Prescription Strength Clinical Antiperspirant

Certain Dri Prescription Strength Clinical Antiperspirant

If you’re an on-the-go kind of guy who doesn’t always have time to find a bathroom to freshen up, Certain Dri offers a stellar antiperspirant that supplies 72-hour sweat protection. This roll-on stick is best used at night, as it gives your sweat glands time to get used to the aluminum salts and avoid skin irritation.

Vichy Homme Intense Roll-On Antiperspirant

Vichy Homme Intense Roll-On Antiperspirant

Don’t let a little sweat get in the way of your hard work. This roll-on antiperspirant stick from Vichy Homme provides 72 hours of sweat protection for every type of skin. It’s a great option for those with sensitive skin because it utilizes a rich, alcohol-free thermal water formula that soothes your skin and pores and fends off irritations.

Sweatblock Antiperspirant

Sweatblock Antiperspirant

With a name like Sweatblock, you know you’re getting the antiperspirant protection you need to stay dry throughout the day. Doctor-approved Sweatblock uses a clinical-strength hyperhidrosis treatment to help with the effectiveness of its anti-sweat wipes, which are strong enough to give you sweat-free confidence that lasts for almost a week.

Degree Men Antiperspirant Deodorant

Degree Men Antiperspirant Deodorant

Degree Men has been one of the safest, most effective antiperspirants for a long time, giving your everyday average Joe the sweat protection he needs to get through a hard day’s work. The “Cool Rush” scent is invigorating, which provides great-smelling, moisture-free comfort that staves away sweat and body odor for up to 48 hours, whether you’re steaming through a heavy workout or just simply susceptible to perspiration.

Anthony Antiperspirant and Deodorant

best antiperspirant for men anthony and deodorant

The best antiperspirant is one that not only protects against sweat and odor but does so in a gentle way that won’t irritate your skin. Anthony’s antiperspirant does exactly that, utilizing a paraben-free formula of aloe vera and sunflower seed oil to help calm your pores after application and supply you with the power to stick it to the sweat.

Helmm Refillable Antiperspirant

Helmm Refillable Antiperspirant

Helmm’s antiperspirant stick is one of our favorite anti-sweat tools. It’s delivered in a stellar stainless steel and Horween leather container that is refillable, meaning you can stave away sweat and feel good about doing it by limiting your plastic waste. The stick is available in four energizing scents, each created with a stouthearted formula without harmful ingredients.

Dove Men+Care Antiperspirant Deodorant Stick

best antiperspirant for men dove care deodorant stick

Dove Men+Care’s deodorant is one of the best antiperspirant sticks simply because it’s affordable, easily accessible, and highly effective. You can find this puppy on shelves just about everywhere, which means sweat protection is always on option. It’s crafted with a gentle, moisturizing formula that’s designed to be tough on sweat rather than on your skin. Dove also offers a highly effective and absorbent dry spray.

Editors' Recommendations

How to Make Hot Sauce: Spicy Perfection in a Homemade Recipe

peppers red yellow orange

Easy, Elegant, Elevated: Level Up Your Diner Menu With Beans

easy bean recipes lettuceleeksoup hellofresh

A Perfect (and Easy) Herbs de Provence Rib Roast Recipe

Rib Roast Recipe True Aussie Beef and Lamb

The Best Bacon Known to Man: 11 Tastiest Craft Brands

best bacon

5 Rules to Become Your Best Bearded Self This No-Shave November

beard trimmer shaving

How to Shave With a Straight Razor

straight razor shave

10 Essentials Every Dopp Kit Should Have

The Best Products to Combat Swamp Crotch and Sweaty Balls