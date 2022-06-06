 Skip to main content
Best Buy’s Deal of the Day is $150 off the KitchenAid Stand Mixer

One of the best KitchenAid mixer deals around right now is available at Best Buy. As one of the retailer’s deals of the day, you can buy a KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer for just $300. Normally priced at $450, you save $150 off the usual price, making this a fantastic opportunity to upgrade your baking abilities at home for less. As it’s a deal of the day, though, you’ll need to be quick. Once the day ends, this awesome stand mixer returns to its usual price of $450. If you’re keen to bake more effectively, you need to jump on this deal fast. Here’s why it’s worth your time.

Easily providing you with many of the features you would see from the best stand mixers, the KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer is perfect for heavy or dense mixtures, as well as baking up a storm. It has the capacity to make the dough for up to nine dozen cookies in a single batch. With 10 different speeds available, you can thoroughly mix, knead, and whip ingredients in no time. A five-quart capacity is perfect for huge cakes as well as cookie baking sessions, with the bowl-lift design ensuring you have sturdy bowl support when mixing heavy ingredients.

Each of the 10 speeds is highly optimized so it can handle any task you might present the KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer with. It also has 67 touchpoints around the mixer bowl so you get consistent mixing results every time. Besides the bowl, you also get a coated flat beater, coated Powerknead spiral dough hook, and a wire whip. If you want to expand the KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer’s versatility, you can also do so by buying one of the many optional hub-powered attachments, which makes food grinding, pasta making, and other capabilities an option.

Ordinarily priced at $450, the KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer is down to $300 for today only as part of Best Buy’s deal of the day range. With a huge saving of $150 to be had if you buy today, avid cooks really won’t want to miss out.

