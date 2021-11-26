Shoppers looking to see what all the air fryer hyper is about should take advantage of this year’s Black Friday air fryer deals, which include this Instant Pot air fryer Black Friday deal from Amazon that’s hard to refuse. An air fryer fries ingredients by generating and circulating hot air, resulting in food that is crispy on the outside but still juicy inside, with little to no oil used and with barely any preparation needed. This convenience is why more households are adding air fryers to their cooking arsenal. If you’re planning to add an air fryer to your kitchen, but you also want versatility in the appliances that you purchase, you should consider buying the Instant Pot Duo Crisp from Amazon. The retailer is selling the 6-quart version of the multi-cooker and air fryer for just $129, after a $20 discount to its original price of $149.

Instant Pot Air Fryer Black Friday Deal: Cheapest Price Today

Why Buy

All-in-one kitchen genius with 11 functions

Included air fryer lid to crisp up your favorite snacks

Foolproof safety features

Easy, dishwasher-safe cleanup

Instant is among The Manual’s best air fryer brands, and the Instant Pot Duo Crisp is in the best air fryers list as the best pressure cooker with an air fry feature. It comes with an air fryer lid that delivers the crunch and tenderness of deep-fried food without using much oil, in addition to the regular Instant Pot lid that enables 11 functions, namely roast, bake, dehydrate, pressure cook, slow cook, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan, sterilizer, and food warmer.

The Instant Pot Duo Crisp offers customizable Smart Programs to help you prepare meals like a professional, and it comes with multiple safety features such as overheat protection and a safe-locking lid. It’s also easy to clean up after you’re done cooking, as its components are all dishwasher-safe.

Expand your kitchen’s cooking capabilities with the Instant Pot Duo Crisp multi-cooker and air fryer. You can purchase its 6-quart version for only $129 from Amazon, after a $20 discount to its original price of $149. With the popularity of the Instant brand, it’s unclear how long stocks of the appliance will last, so if you want to secure your own Instant Pot Duo Crisp before it gets sold out, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

Should you shop this Instant Pot Air Fryer Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

Do the best things come to those who wait? If you’re hesitant to pull the trigger on adding this Instant Pot Air Fryer to your cooking arsenal on Black Friday and want to wait until Cyber Monday to purchase, it might not be a bad idea. Amazon tends to replicate Black Friday deals on Cyber Monday, especially on big-ticket items, but you run the risk of this versatile cooker jumping right back up to the regular price.

If you do wake up on Cyber Monday and spot the Instant Pot Air Fryer at an even lower price, you should have plenty of time to cancel your original order and buy the cooker at the new reduced price. If the Instant Pot Air Fryer has already shipped, you can return the original item for a full refund. Be sure to double-check the return policy just in case.

If the Instant Pot Air Fryer is a Christmas gift for family or friends, purchasing on Black Friday might be the wiser, less stressful option. You can cross one item off your shopping list, and the fryer will arrive in time for the holidays.

