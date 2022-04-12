 Skip to main content
  1. Food & Drink
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Level Up Your Kitchen Game with Green Chef and Save $130

Lucas Coll
By

If you’re trying to eat well, that means buying quality food and cooking more meals at home — and you may have already discovered that this isn’t as easy as it sounds. Selecting and shopping for the right ingredients and preparing food takes both time and effort, but meal kit delivery services like Green Chef can make things a little (or maybe a lot) easier. And right now, you can sign up for Green Chef and enjoy $130 off plus free shipping. Here’s how Green Chef can level up your kitchen game.

Three paper bags and an empty Green Chef box placed behind a variety of healthy foods on a kitchen counter.

There’s a bevy of meal kit delivery services today, and it’s not hard to see why. We’re surrounded by quick and easy food options, but these are rarely the best choices available. On the other hand, preparing your own meals using quality ingredients can seem like a daunting endeavor, and even if you’re already initiated into the world of home cooking, it can be time-consuming. When your schedule gets busy, it’s easy to default to quick-and-easy foods, and good eating becomes a secondary priority.

Meal kit delivery services like Green Chef are the perfect solution for busy aspiring home chefs who are looking to save time at the grocery store and in the kitchen. The idea is beautifully simple: When you sign up, you’ll tailor your plan to your habits and preferences. Then, you’ll select how many meals you want each week, and Green Chef handles the rest. You’ll receive a weekly delivery of pre-measured ingredients, complete with recipes, right to your door. It won’t replace all of your grocery shopping, but it’s a great way to start preparing quality food and fitting more home cooking into your schedule.

Green Chef’s meal plans cover a nice range of preferences and include options for Vegan, Vegetarian, and Gluten-Free options, as well as Fast & Fit for those looking for quick and calorie-conscious meals. Each week you can choose from a variety of meals and your box includes pre-measured and prepped ingredients so you can get cooking right away.

Your Green Chef plan includes between three and four meals per week for two, four, or six people, with the per-serving cost sitting between $11.99 and $13.49 depending on how many meals you choose (larger plans are cheaper per serving). For a limited time, Green Chef is offering new subscribers $130 off with free shipping. That makes now a great time to jump aboard and sign up for Green Chef if you’re looking to start eating well while saving time in the kitchen.

Editors' Recommendations

Benefits of Personalized Vitamins and Supplements

Custom gummy vitamins.

The Ultimate Guide to the Mediterranean Diet

A mouthwatering tomato salad with olive oil.

This is How to Avoid Getting Sick While Camping

Here are 7 of the Best Pillows for Neck Pain

A Tuft & Needle pillow against a cream background.

UFC Live Stream: Watch UFC Fights Online From Anywhere

ufc 257 poirier vs mcgregor 2 ppv bundle deal conor v donald cerrone

Secret Walls Partners With Lgnd for NFT Battle-Auction

Gabe Gault's 'Gogh Experiment' (left) and Nina Palomba's 'Weird Comics' (right) murals from their Secret Walls battle on March 30.

This Air Fryer Oven Is $90 Off Today at Best Buy

12.6-quart Bella Pro Series digital air fryer oven cooking rotisserie chicken.

The Tempur-Pedic 30% Off Sale Ends Today

Tempur-Pedic’s Breeze 2.0 mattress is place on a bed frame and covered with pillows in a bedroom.

Elliptical Deals — Save up to $400 on NordicTrack, ProForm Trainers

A man working out on the ProForm Carbon EL Elliptical while watching TV.

Nutribullet Deals — Shop Cut-Price Blenders and Juicers Today

The Nutribullet 1200W full size blender with ingredients inside.

The 7 Best Shoulder Exercises For Building Boulder Shoulders

Keurig Deals — Save Up to $50 on Must-Have Models at Best Buy Today

A Keurig K-Duo Essentials single-serve and carafe coffee maker with coffee pods and ground coffee.

Forget the Dyson Hair Dryer: This Shark Model Is Only $200 Today

An illustration shows how the Shark HyperAir hair dryer works.