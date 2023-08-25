Tea drinker? This temperature-controlled kettle is 20% off

Gone are the days when you used to have to boil water on the stove for some tea. Now, you can have it in mere minutes thanks to a trusty electric kettle. More importantly, you can use that water for just about anything else, too, like hot chocolate, soups, and other beverages. With the right deal, an electric kettle doesn’t have to empty your wallet or bank account either. Like Amazon’s current deal on the Fabuletta Gooseneck Electric Kettle, normally $70, but on sale for $56 — saving you $14 or 20% off. This kettle not only acts the part but also looks the part, it’s sleek, stylish, and delightfully modern. As with most deals, you’ll want to act soon, this one won’t be available for long.

Why you should buy the Fabuletta Gooseneck Electric Kettle

If you’re at all concerned with your health there are some incredible reasons you should be drinking tea. From the best herbal teas to energizing CBD tea brands, there are some pretty amazing health benefits to be found. Of course, making all of those teas will be easier than ever with Fabuletta’s Gooseneck Electric Kettle.

On its base are a series of LED touch controls, which allow you to quickly configure each brew. Just set the kettle on top, select your preset temperatures — there are seven to choose from — and the system handles the rest. With laser-engraved water level lines on both sides of the kettle, you can see while you fill it how much is left to add. It holds a total of 1 liters and with its 1200 watts of electric power will boil the full pot in three to six minutes.

The gooseneck kettle is made of 304 food-grade stainless steel so it’s durable, and looks fantastic. If you have stainless steel appliances, especially dark in color, it will fit right in with your modern kitchen decor. The housing, lid, and spout ensure that any water you add remains at a desired temperature for quite some time — you don’t have to worry about your hot water cooling too soon.

A keep warm mode will keep the kettle and the water inside hot for up to 60 minutes at a time. It also offers accurate temperature controls with a precise water temperature to match either tea or coffee beans so it won’t burn them or ruin the flavor. In fact, one of the best ways to achieve the perfect pour-over coffee is to use a kettle like this one.

If you’re looking for an electric kettle that has all of the bells and whistles for a fraction of the price, this is it folks. Amazon is currently offering the Fabuletta Gooseneck Electric Kettle for 20% off, which has dropped the price from $70 down to $56. It comes in either black or sage green so take your pick. Just don’t hold off on this offer for too long, because it will be gone before you know it.

