 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Tea drinker? This temperature-controlled kettle is 20% off

Briley Kenney
By
Fabuletta gooseneck electric kettle on a table.
Fabuletta

Gone are the days when you used to have to boil water on the stove for some tea. Now, you can have it in mere minutes thanks to a trusty electric kettle. More importantly, you can use that water for just about anything else, too, like hot chocolate, soups, and other beverages. With the right deal, an electric kettle doesn’t have to empty your wallet or bank account either. Like Amazon’s current deal on the Fabuletta Gooseneck Electric Kettle, normally $70, but on sale for $56 — saving you $14 or 20% off. This kettle not only acts the part but also looks the part, it’s sleek, stylish, and delightfully modern. As with most deals, you’ll want to act soon, this one won’t be available for long.

Why you should buy the Fabuletta Gooseneck Electric Kettle

If you’re at all concerned with your health there are some incredible reasons you should be drinking tea. From the best herbal teas to energizing CBD tea brands, there are some pretty amazing health benefits to be found. Of course, making all of those teas will be easier than ever with Fabuletta’s Gooseneck Electric Kettle.

Recommended Videos

On its base are a series of LED touch controls, which allow you to quickly configure each brew. Just set the kettle on top, select your preset temperatures — there are seven to choose from — and the system handles the rest. With laser-engraved water level lines on both sides of the kettle, you can see while you fill it how much is left to add. It holds a total of 1 liters and with its 1200 watts of electric power will boil the full pot in three to six minutes.

Related

The gooseneck kettle is made of 304 food-grade stainless steel so it’s durable, and looks fantastic. If you have stainless steel appliances, especially dark in color, it will fit right in with your modern kitchen decor. The housing, lid, and spout ensure that any water you add remains at a desired temperature for quite some time — you don’t have to worry about your hot water cooling too soon.

A keep warm mode will keep the kettle and the water inside hot for up to 60 minutes at a time. It also offers accurate temperature controls with a precise water temperature to match either tea or coffee beans so it won’t burn them or ruin the flavor. In fact, one of the best ways to achieve the perfect pour-over coffee is to use a kettle like this one.

If you’re looking for an electric kettle that has all of the bells and whistles for a fraction of the price, this is it folks. Amazon is currently offering the Fabuletta Gooseneck Electric Kettle for 20% off, which has dropped the price from $70 down to $56. It comes in either black or sage green so take your pick. Just don’t hold off on this offer for too long, because it will be gone before you know it.

Editors' Recommendations

Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
Rack ’em up: This popular backyard smoker is over $100 off
Costway Outdoor BBQ Grill & Pit Smoker

This warm weather is the perfect time to be outdoors, taking in the fresh air and grilling some delicious food. It's also a great time to get a huge discount on a suitable grill and smoker, thanks to all the Prime-inspired deals. If you're ready to rack up some meats, listen up because this next deal is just for you. Walmart is offering the Costway Outdoor BBQ Grill & Pit Smoker for just $100, normally $231. That deal saves you over $130 on a durable, heavy-duty steel grill with an attached firebox for smoking and delivering offset heat. We honestly haven't seen a deal on a grill this good for quite a while -- let alone a backyard smoker deal. Hurry, though. It won't last long.

Why you should buy the Costway Outdoor BBQ Grill & Pit Smoker
This backyard smoker and grill serves two purposes, or several really, as you can prepare your meats and foods just the way you like. Want some burnt ends? Go for it! Have a hankering to smoke meat like a pro? Yep, you can do that too.

Read more
Don’t pay for food deliveries: Get 2 years of Grubhub+ for free
grubhub plus deal amazon june 2023

If you love to have food delivered to your home (and who doesn't after a long week?), you're going to love one of the latest benefits of being an Amazon Prime member. Sign up today and you can enjoy up to two years of Grubhub+ entirely for free! All you have to do is be an Amazon Prime member and remember to sign up by July 5 and you get not just one year but 24 months of free Grubhub+. It normally costs $10 per month so you're saving a ton of cash here. Here's what you need to know about the benefits.

Why you should sign up for Grubhub+
Grubhub is easily one of the best food delivery services. The undisputed king of major chains but also local eateries, it's available in more than 3,2000 U.S. cities and you're going to find something delicious here.

Read more
Don’t miss your chance to get this air fryer for $30
crux digital air fryer 3qt deal bestbuy june 2023 3 qt kit with turbocrisp

When it comes to the kitchen and cooking, the best thing you can do for yourself is to get a versatile appliance that handles a wide variety of meals and food types, like an air fryer. You can use them to cook entrees, snacks, reheat leftovers, and much more. It's even better when you can find one at a steep discount, saving you money while adding a ton of convenience to your life. Well, guess what, in one of the best air fryer deals we found today, Best Buy is currently offering the Crux 3-Quart Digital Air Fryer with a TurboCrisp mode for a steal. Normally $80, it's yours today for just $30, which is a discount of $50. You can shave even more off that price if you're a My Best Buy Rewards member. You can snag that deal below or read on for more about this nifty little appliance.

 
Why you should buy the Crux 3-Quart Digital Air Fryer
Let's start with the basics. With its 3-quart capacity, you can prepare up to 2.5 pounds of food at a time, which is enough to feed anywhere from two to four people. That's perfect for entertaining some guests or family, or just whipping up your favorite midnight snack.

Read more