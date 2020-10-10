  1. Food & Drink
Save $21 on Instant Pot Duo in Amazon’s Latest Early Prime Day Deal

By

The popular Instant Pot Duo 6-quart 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker is reduced 21% at Amazon — the latest in a string of early Prime Day deals we’ve seen this week. Originally $100, the Instant Pot Duo falls to just $79 with free one-day shipping and free returns for a limited time. Anyone who wants to simplify dinner should give this best-selling multi-cooker a try. We’ve seen it for less (it fell to just $50 on Cyber Monday last year), but if you’re excited to get started using it now, you should take advantage of this sale. The 3-quart model is also on sale for $60 if you’re just cooking for two.

The Instant Pot Duo saves you time preparing meals by cooking your food up to 70% faster than traditional methods. It also achieves consistency, cooking your food to perfection every time with 14 one-touch programs for different foods. Cook poultry, beans, rice, ribs, yogurt, desserts, and more. The 6-quart model cooks food for up to six people in one pot, with 7 different functions; pressure-cooker, saute pot, rice cooker, slow cooker, steamer, yogurt maker, and warmer. The Instant Pot Duo makes cleanup easy as well, since you’ll only use one pot, and the stainless steel lid and other components of the Instant Pot are dishwasher safe.

Not only does the free Instant Pot app come loaded with hundreds of recipes, but you can also find Instant Pot recipes on food blogs and recipe websites. You can even ask Alexa for an Instant Pot recipe.  Instant Pot has a dedicated following of foodies who love the quality and simplicity of the device. And the Amazon customer reviews reflect that: A whopping 100,000 customers and counting have reviewed the Instant Pot, and they gave it an average rating of 4.7/5 stars. Reviewers love that it’s easy to use and easy to clean, and some say they use it every day.

While it’s possible you’ll see a lower price on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, you might want to grab the Instant Pot Duo while it’s on sale now, so you can use it for your Thanksgiving cooking. Having the Instant Pot on hand means you’ll be able to prepare more food to be ready at the same time than if you had only your oven to rely on. Save $21 on the Instant Pot Duo 6-quart model, which drops from $100 to $79, or save $20 on the 3-quart model, which drops from $80 to $60.

