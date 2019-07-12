Share

Breaking Bad might not be coming back to reunite the friendship of Walt and Jesse, but Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul still are friends and they’re releasing a mezcal.

Apparently, the duo’s mezcal brand, Dos Hombres, has been three years in the making, since they talked about working together beyond their infamous TV roles, according to Paul’s Instagram:

“We had the time of our lives while shooting Breaking Bad and truly built a very special bond,” Paul wrote. “Knowing that we couldn’t share the screen for quite a while — our thoughts turned to a new project. We sipped cocktails and thought about what it should be.”

Over their cocktails and sushi, they decided on a mezcal brand and began traveling to Mexico — Oaxaca to be precise — to find the sourced Mezcal they wanted to share with the world.

In Paul’s Instagram post, he mentions the gimmicky worm perception that plagued mezcal for years and acknowledged the spirit is much more than that. In the U.S., Mezcal is surging — as are plenty of other agave-related spirits — as a hip spirit to indulge in, and now those two are hoping to capitalize on the trend.

Apparently, they found the “perfect” mezcal in a tiny village in the Oaxaca hillsides called San Luis del Rio where the recipe has been followed for generations.

“It’s been a long and crazy journey and we couldn’t be happier to share this with you and the rest of the world,” the post reads. “We are crazy about the taste, the aroma, and the versatility of this smokey, age-old alcohol.”

Made with Espadin agave, Dos Hombres Mezcal has notes of apples, mango, “local fruits,” wood, and smoke on the nose and palate.

Retailing at $58, the brand is currently available on the Dos Hombres site and in New York and California. They’re also already selling merch with a T-shirt and hat available.

If all goes well, perhaps Cranston and Paul will make mega-money in a deal for the brand like George Clooney, Rande Gerber, and Mike Meldman with Casamigos tequila — which was sold in a $1 billion deal in 2017 to spirits giant Diageo.