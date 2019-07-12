The Manual
Breaking Mez: Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul Introduce Dos Hombres Mezcal

Pat Evans
By
dos hombres bryan cranston aaron paul
Dos Hombres

Breaking Bad might not be coming back to reunite the friendship of Walt and Jesse, but Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul still are friends and they’re releasing a mezcal.

Apparently, the duo’s mezcal brand, Dos Hombres, has been three years in the making, since they talked about working together beyond their infamous TV roles, according to Paul’s Instagram:

“We had the time of our lives while shooting Breaking Bad and truly built a very special bond,” Paul wrote. “Knowing that we couldn’t share the screen for quite a while — our thoughts turned to a new project. We sipped cocktails and thought about what it should be.”

dos hombres mezcal bottle
Dos Hombres

Over their cocktails and sushi, they decided on a mezcal brand and began traveling to Mexico — Oaxaca to be precise — to find the sourced Mezcal they wanted to share with the world.

In Paul’s Instagram post, he mentions the gimmicky worm perception that plagued mezcal for years and acknowledged the spirit is much more than that. In the U.S., Mezcal is surging — as are plenty of other agave-related spirits — as a hip spirit to indulge in, and now those two are hoping to capitalize on the trend.

Apparently, they found the “perfect” mezcal in a tiny village in the Oaxaca hillsides called San Luis del Rio where the recipe has been followed for generations.

View this post on Instagram

Three years ago we sat in a sushi bar in New York. Talking about life and what we could possibly do down the road together. We had the time of our lives while shooting Breaking Bad and truly built a very special bond. Knowing that we couldn’t share the screen for quite a while – our thoughts turned to a new project. We sipped cocktails and thought about what it should be. The younger one looked at his drink and said, you know what we should do? We should do a really special Mezcal. The older one said, you mean the liquor with a worm at the bottom? Nah, that was just some bullshit gimmick, I mean real, artesanal Mezcal made by hand in Mexico. After that dinner we couldn’t get the idea out of our heads. So, we started traveling to Oaxaca to see if we could find it, and we mean it had to be “it,” something so damn good even people who don’t think they like Mezcal will love it. It had to be perfect or we weren’t going to do it. We searched high and low all over Oaxaca, met incredible people along the way and after a beautiful yet grueling search throughout that majestic landscape we believed we may have found our place. Our Mezcal. It was on a dirt-road, in tiny village, hours away from the center of town, we found it and it was perfect. Holy shit it was perfect. We looked at each other and just simply nodded. This is it. We named it Dos Hombres – two guys on a quest. It’s been a long and crazy journey and we couldn’t be happier to share this with you and the rest of the world. We are crazy about the taste, the aroma, and the versatility of this smokey, age-old alcohol. Try it, and let us know what you think. We are certain you will love it. Well, that’s our story. What’s yours? Go to Doshombres.com to get a bottle of your own. Follow us at @Doshombres and @Mezcal to hear more about Mezcal and Dos Hombres. — AP &amp; BC ???? @coryt

A post shared by Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul) on

“It’s been a long and crazy journey and we couldn’t be happier to share this with you and the rest of the world,” the post reads. “We are crazy about the taste, the aroma, and the versatility of this smokey, age-old alcohol.”

Made with Espadin agave, Dos Hombres Mezcal has notes of apples, mango, “local fruits,” wood, and smoke on the nose and palate.

Retailing at $58, the brand is currently available on the Dos Hombres site and in New York and California. They’re also already selling merch with a T-shirt and hat available.

If all goes well, perhaps Cranston and Paul will make mega-money in a deal for the brand like George Clooney, Rande Gerber, and Mike Meldman with Casamigos tequila — which was sold in a $1 billion deal in 2017 to spirits giant Diageo.

