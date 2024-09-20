Free seltzer over here, get your free THC seltzer, just pay shipping

What’s better than kicking back and unwinding with some tasty THC and CBD seltzer? Kicking back with that seltzer without paying for it. Sound too good to be true? Well, I assure you, it’s not. Right now Cycling Frog is giving away its best-selling THC seltzers for free. Yes, FREE. You just have to cover the cost of shipping which is like $2. Enjoy fruity flavors like Black Currant or Ruby Grapefruit as long as you’re over 21 years old. If you’re interested in how to get your hands on a can for free, the instructions are below.

Try It Now

Recommended Videos

What’s the catch? How do I get my free seltzer from Cycling Frog?

There’s no catch. Cycling Frog is giving away one can of its THC and CBD seltzer, for free, per customer. Why? They’re betting you’re going to love drinking it and probably also how it makes you feel. If that turns out to be the case you’ll probably get some more. Flavors include Ruby Grapefruit and Black Currant, both of which are sweet and tasty.

Here’s how to get your free can: Enter your email and confirm you’re over 21. Add the free seltzer to your shopping cart and proceed through checkout. The proper discount will be applied. Just pay the shipping, which is like $2 and the seltzer will be sent right to you. Yes, you have to be over 21 which is the legal age to enjoy these.

Other Cycling Frog flavors include lemon, passionfruit, sparkling iced tea lemonade, and wild cherry. They have 5mg of THC and 10mg of CBD per can, with no artificial colors or flavoring added. It’s also made with genuine hemp extract. Every can has about 60 calories, so it’s a relatively low-cal snack, too. Refreshing.

Normally, Cycling Frog cans come in a six-pack. With this offer, you’ll get a can for free. While you’re at it, you might as well check out some of the brand’s other offerings like gummies and more. Either way now’s your chance to give these seltzers a try and see how much you like them. Keeping an open mind and trying new things is always a good idea.

Try It Now