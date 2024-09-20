 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Free seltzer over here, get your free THC seltzer, just pay shipping

By
Cycling Frog Black Currant flavor free seltzer deal with THC and CBD
Cycling Frog

What’s better than kicking back and unwinding with some tasty THC and CBD seltzer? Kicking back with that seltzer without paying for it. Sound too good to be true? Well, I assure you, it’s not. Right now Cycling Frog is giving away its best-selling THC seltzers for free. Yes, FREE. You just have to cover the cost of shipping which is like $2. Enjoy fruity flavors like Black Currant or Ruby Grapefruit as long as you’re over 21 years old. If you’re interested in how to get your hands on a can for free, the instructions are below.

Try It Now

Recommended Videos

What’s the catch? How do I get my free seltzer from Cycling Frog?

There’s no catch. Cycling Frog is giving away one can of its THC and CBD seltzer, for free, per customer. Why? They’re betting you’re going to love drinking it and probably also how it makes you feel. If that turns out to be the case you’ll probably get some more. Flavors include Ruby Grapefruit and Black Currant, both of which are sweet and tasty.

Related

Here’s how to get your free can: Enter your email and confirm you’re over 21. Add the free seltzer to your shopping cart and proceed through checkout. The proper discount will be applied. Just pay the shipping, which is like $2 and the seltzer will be sent right to you. Yes, you have to be over 21 which is the legal age to enjoy these.

Other Cycling Frog flavors include lemon, passionfruit, sparkling iced tea lemonade, and wild cherry. They have 5mg of THC and 10mg of CBD per can, with no artificial colors or flavoring added. It’s also made with genuine hemp extract. Every can has about 60 calories, so it’s a relatively low-cal snack, too. Refreshing.

Normally, Cycling Frog cans come in a six-pack. With this offer, you’ll get a can for free. While you’re at it, you might as well check out some of the brand’s other offerings like gummies and more. Either way now’s your chance to give these seltzers a try and see how much you like them. Keeping an open mind and trying new things is always a good idea.

Try It Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Staff Writer
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics, technology, and many lifestyle topics for nearly two decades. When he's…
Death & Co. reveals the fall cocktails of 2024
Pro-level fall cocktails
Harvest Club cocktail

A change in season calls for a chance in your beverage program. Currently, we're naturally shuffling from things like crisp session ales and bright sauvignon blanc to amaro and cocktails like the Boulevardier. Just as we put another layer over our arms and switch from shorts to pants, we add a little body and warmth to our favorite drinks.

"Cooking a delicious meal and crafting a perfect cocktail share a few similarities, one of those being relying on nature to source seasonal ingredients that will enhance flavor and curate a timely mood," said Joshua White, bartender at Death & Co. "Fall and winter season is an especially opportune time for creativity, with a plethora of herbs, spices, fruits, and vegetables to play with."

Read more
Chicken Cock Whiskey debuts Mizunara Japanese Oak Finish, a complex sipping spirit
Chicken Cock's newest finished whiskey can't be missed
Chicken Cock

There’s a chance you’re not well acquainted with Chicken Cock Whiskey. And this is because, even though the brand began in 1856 in Paris, Kentucky, and was the first bourbon to ship internationally, it was all but forgotten by the 1950s. It wasn’t until 2012 that Matti Anttila, Grain & Barrel Spirits CEO brought the brand back from near extinction.

In the years since, it’s become wildly popular, racking up awards for its Kentucky Straight Bourbon and Kentucky Straight Rye. On top of that, its limited-release whiskeys (made in partnership with Bardstown Bourbon Company) have become highly sought-after. This includes its newest release: Mizunara Japanese Oak Finish.

Read more
Ditch watered down iced coffee: These new ice cubes change the cold coffee game
This new product aims to upgrade your iced coffee
iced coffee cubes

Ahead of National Coffee Day, which takes place on September 29th, Dice Provisions has launched an innovative new iced coffee product that changes the game. The newest product, Dice Coffee Ice Cubes, offers iced coffee in an already-frozen ice cube design, allowing you to enjoy your favorite cup of cold coffee—but a little stronger.

Have you ever ordered an iced coffee or cold brew on the go, only to find it quickly watered down with too much ice? Dice Provisions' Coffee Ice Cubes seeks to change this common annoyance by using craft coffee ice cubes that prevent dilution. Co-founder Gaelan Simpson noted that many consumers love the consistency and flavor of iced coffee but dislike the way traditional ice melts into the drink.
Coffee ice cubes

Read more