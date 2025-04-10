 Skip to main content
Blue Moon goes big with new release

A heftier ale on shelves now

Blue Moon has officially dropped a high-octane beer. The release, aptly-named Blue Moon Extra, is available in 19.2-ounce cans and comes in at 8% ABV. That’s a pretty big jump from the original, sitting at 5.4% ABV.

It’s an interesting take from a label known for its lighter, refreshing flagship beer. And it comes at a time when a lot of producers are focusing on lower-alcohol and non-alcoholic options. But it’s not completely going against the grain.

There’s another camp of breweries that’s going bigger than ever before, releasing styles like double IPAs in larger, stovepipe cans. Walk through any corner store or grocery store beer aisle and you’ll see what we mean.

Blue Moon Extra is essentially the big brother of the original Blue Moon. It’s made the same way, a European-inspired ale made with orange peel and coriander. The beer is available now and distributed widely from coast to coast.

“Blue Moon is continuing to find ways to make every beer occasion brighter through its offerings, and now fans can enjoy the signature brightness of the Belgian-style wheat ale brewed bolder with Blue Moon Extra,” said Chris Steele, senior director of marketing, Blue Moon at Molson Coors. “Blue Moon Extra offers beer drinkers a high-ABV option to enjoy this spring with the flavor they know and love, without being too hop-forward.”

Keep up to speed on all things beer at The Manual. We’ve got stories on everything from the craft beer movement to the best macro Asian beers. Here’s to something delicious in your glass.

