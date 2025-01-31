 Skip to main content
What is the popular 50/50 Workout Method for weight loss and does it work?

The popular 50/50 workout method blends cardio with strength training. Let’s explore how it works.

We all know there’s no magic silver bullet for weight loss. Over the years, we have seen countless weight loss supplements, products, and diet and fitness fads come and go along with their bold, false promises and exaggerated claims. Even so, there are nutritional plans and fitness methods that do have some merit and might be worth trying to help shed pounds and trim the waistline. These tend to stick around longer. The 50/50 workout is increasingly popular in the fitness world and on social media. Fitness buffs and newcomers alike are touting the benefits of this workout method. Let’s explore the benefits and how it works.

What is the 50/50 workout?

Man doing bicep curl in gym - one arm unilateral with a dumbbell
Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels

The 50/50 workout blends cardio and strength training, which provides the benefits of both. You alternate between equal periods of strength training and cardiovascular exercise in one single training session. Lately, this method has been causing a stir, but fitness influencers and professionals like Dr. Jim Stoppani have been sharing the muscle-building benefits for years.

How to incorporate the 50/50 workout method

Man doing sprints.
Nappy / Pexels

How long you should work out each session depends on your fitness level and goals.

Beginner:

For example, if you’re a beginner, you could try five minutes of lower- to moderate-intensity cardio followed by five minutes of lower- to moderate-intensity strength training and then repeat that for a total of 20 or 30 minutes. For the cardio, try five minutes of cycling or a fast walk on an incline treadmill followed by five minutes of bodyweight exercises like push-ups, squats, and lunges.

Advanced:

If you’re more advanced, you can aim for 10 minutes of cardio and 10 minutes of strength training for 40 to 60 minutes at a higher intensity. For example, you could try 10 minutes of sprinting or using the rowing machine followed by 10 minutes of compound strength moves like deadlifts and bench presses. Always start with lighter weights and work on perfecting your form before using heavier weights and trying more advanced moves.

What are the potential benefits of the 50/50 workout?

Man sitting in gym doing seated cable row on cable machine
MAD Production / Shutterstock

Research reveals that both cardio and strength training can help you lose body weight and body fat. Most fitness and health experts recommend incorporating both in your workout schedule for optimal results. Cardio elevates your heart rate and torches calories, and strength training helps you build muscle and increase your resting metabolic rate, which promotes long-term fat loss. 

Something like the 50/50 workout is a more balanced approach to fitness that can help you sustain your results in the future. Many people choose this method to sculpt and build muscles with strength training while reducing body fat with cardio. The 50/50 workout is one of those fitness trends that might just be sticking around because it’s more hip than hype and promotes a more balanced approach to fitness that helps you get the most out of each workout session.

