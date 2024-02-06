 Skip to main content
Tuft and Needle Presidents Day sale: Mattresses from $596

Tuft & Needle's Original mattress-in-a-box in the bedroom.
Tuft & Needle

Presidents Day is a great time to find deals and steals on tons of products but especially mattresses. Tuft & Needle has started its sale early and is giving you the opportunity to grab their popular mattresses from under $600. So if you have been on the fence about purchasing a new mattress, now is the perfect time.

Each Tuft & Needle mattress is constructed of foam comfort layers that contour to your body as you sleep to give you added comfort and relaxation. Click the button below to shop the sale and find out which mattress is best for you.

What you should buy during the Tuft & Needle sale

There are three specific mattresses that are on sale, the Essential T&N Original, the bestselling T&N Mint and the T&N Mint Hybrid. Let’s start with the T&N Mint mattress, which you can get for as low as $876 and features a medium feel that is great for all sleepers and those who share a bed. You’ll find this mattress has a breathable, open-cell adaptive foam that promotes airflow and heat-conducting graphite that pulls heat away from your body. This specific selection will help you get the comfort of a luxury hotel mattress in your own home. The Essential T&N Original mattress offers a medium firm feel that is ideal for stomach and back sleepers with bounce-back and breathability which you can purchase for as low as $596.

Finally, the T&N Mint Hybrid is the brand’s most expensive option that offers bouncy springs for the ultimate motion control and pressure relief. It features breathable nano coils for personalized and responsive support and Micro Diamond particles designed to move heat away from the body. You can grab this luxury mattress for as low as $1,116 during this sale. Pair any of these mattresses with the best down pillow alternatives and you will be able to get a full eight hours of sleep.

Don’t wait till the end of the month to take advantage of this sale. Check out all the comfortable and breathable mattresses that Tuft & Needle has to offer and grab one on sale before time runs out.

