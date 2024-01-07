 Skip to main content
Ends tomorrow: Save on the Tempur-Cloud mattress and more

Having a good mattress can impact your health greatly, not purely in a physical sense, but in a psychological sense too, since having a comfortable sleep means you get more REM sleep, making you more refreshed in the morning. Of course, there are a lot of companies that you can pick from when it comes to mattresses, but one of the best and most well-known names is likely Tempur-Pedic. Unfortunately, its products tend to be expensive, which is why we’re happy to see this sale happening right now on various of its products. That said, be aware that the sale ends tomorrow, so if you’re going to grab something, do it as soon as you can.

What you should buy in the Tempur-Pedic sale

If you’re looking for a mattress, then there really is only one option in the sale, and it’s the TEMPUR-Cloud, across the board. There are two versions you can go for: the medium version has your traditional three layers of Tempur-Pedic’s patented memory foam that’s very comfortable and excellent for those who like the feeling of sinking in. On the other hand, the Medium Hybrid has a smaller base memory foam to accommodate a layer of premium spring coils for those who prefer a harder and bouncier feel to their sleeping. It might be a bit pricey, but it’s going to last you a long time.

If you’re not just looking for a mattress, there are some other options, like this pillow and sheets bundle . One interesting option here is the TEMPUR-Cloud Adjustable Pillow, which won’t require you to blow it up like an air mattress but instead has fill material that you can add and remove based on how hard or soft you want it. And, if you run hot, then the TEMPUR-Cloud Breeze Dual Cooling Pillow will help slow down any runaway thermal reactions and cool you down, which can be a big relief if you struggle with heat and sweating.

Finally, and probably most interestingly, you could grab yourself the TEMPUR-Lumbar Support Office Chair to fill out your home with various Tempur-Pedic devices. It’s going for and has a premium Tempur-Pedic cushion to help give you a better seat quality and overall lumbar support. The back is also made of mesh to help promote airflow and avoid issues with a hot and sweaty back like you might experience with a solid chair back.

