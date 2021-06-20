  1. Fitness
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

These Bestselling Road Bike Shoes Are on Sale For Prime Day

By
Scurtain

For those who have pedaled themselves into the indoor cycling boom over the past year, you’ve likely realized that once the bike is under you, there are plenty of additional items that will make your rides more enjoyable and effective. A mat underneath to catch sweat, a towel to sop up what you can, and a water bottle to replenish fluids are all must-haves. But one of the most commonly overlooked essentials, a pair of cycling-specific shoes, is more important than all of these other items. There are a host of reasons why you should invest in a quality pair of road biking shoes for your indoor bike, and thanks to the Scurtain Men’s Cycling Shoes, now on sale through Amazon Prime Day deals, you can pick up a pair cheaper than ever.

Related Guides

If you’ve been hammering the pedals with an old pair of running shoes, you’re not cycling to your fullest potential. The reason is simple: Their cushy foam, while comfortable on asphalt, only leeches power from your revolutions in the saddle. In contrast, road biking shoes are designed to fit snugly, allowing little movement within, and they feature a firm outsole that, while not comfortable walking around, is tailor-made for transferring power from your quads into the pedals. It’s the closest thing to performance enhancement you’ll find short of a syringe.

But beyond power transfer down, there’s an even greater reason for road bike shoes, and it comes when you attach them to the bike itself. Proper road bike shoes attach to your bike via screwed-in cleats, which then snap into clipless pedals. Once connected, you’re now able to pull as well as push, essentially doubling your output with the same amount of energy. Making full circles, as it’s referred to in the biking community, is one of the most basic techniques you’ll learn, and it’s essential to going faster, farther, and more efficiently. If you’ve only been pushing down to date, just wait until you can go both ways.

These shoes by Scurtain feature a synthetic leather upper perforated for breathability and secured to the foot via a velcro strap over the toes and a BOA-like ratcheting system over the arch. The result is a custom fit every wear, even after break-in. Underneath, a nylon outsole provides greater rigidity for power transfer and is compatible with most modern cleats.

If you’re like many who have made a Peloton, NordicTrack, ProForm, or Echelon bike a part of your daily fitness routine, then it’s time to get the full experience with a pair of cycling shoes. Granted, over time you may prefer to invest in a pair with carbon fiber and a host of other bells and whistles. But when it comes to the basics, the Scurtain Cycling Shoes will allow you to develop proper technique right now, and, as a result, ride better than ever before. So zip over to Amazon Prime and pick up a pair today.

Editors' Recommendations

7 effective ways warm weather can help you lose weight

http://www.blissmark.com

Why you should add a percussion massage gun to your fitness routine

www.blissmark.com

How to turn gardening into a workout (yes, really!)

www.blissmark.com

The 19 Best Men’s Workout Shorts in Spring 2021

Public Rec Shorts

Best Prime Day Kitchen Appliance Deals 2021: Sales to Shop

Breville Coffee maker and espresso machine

Best Prime Day Dumbbell Deals 2021: What to Expect

Dumbbell Bench Press

Ray-Ban’s Unsung Hero, the Clubmaster, Is Selling Cheap and Fast on Amazon

ray ban clubmaster amazon prime day 2021 rb

Best Prime Day Sneaker Deals: Offers You Can’t Miss

best prime day sneakers sales adidas feature

The Best Sport Trackers for Golf, Hiking, Swimming, and More

best sport trackers

These Adjustable Dumbbells are Over Half Off Ahead of Prime Day

movtotop adjustable dumbbells amazon deal prime day 2021 dumbbell deals

Lifehack: Buy This Indoor Bike Through Amazon Prime to Save Thousands

pooboo indoor cycling bike deal amazon prime day 2021 71rahyjdvcl ac sl1500

Get Summertime Ripped With This Fitbit Charge 4 Deal on Amazon

fitbit charge 4 deal amazon prime day 2021 0

The 5 Best Body Powders for Men in 2021

best body powders for men close up man clapping hands with talc powder