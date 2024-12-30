Runners are using these stretches to train for marathons and boost flexibility

Preparing for a marathon takes time, effort, motivation, stamina, and consistency. Maybe you’ve been practicing your race-day routine and building your running base over time by gradually increasing duration and weekly mileage. Maybe you’ve been incorporating tempo runs with interval training and strength training to level up your fitness and be ready to take on a marathon.

Runners have various ways of getting race-day ready; most incorporate some type of stretching routine and race-day stretches. Research has shown that stretching improves range of motion and flexibility in the joints. An interesting study concluded that an 8-week stretching and strengthening routine can reduce pain associated with poor posture. Let’s look at some of the most popular and effective stretches runners are using for marathon prep.

Top four stretches to prepare for a marathon

Here are the best four stretches to include in your training program:

Quads

The large quad muscles at the front of the thighs are important for runners, and they take on a lot of work when you’re putting one foot in front of the other and picking up the pace. Quads often get tight from running; stretching can help relieve that tightness.

How to do a standing quad stretch:

From a standing upright position, bring your right foot up to your butt behind you and hold it in place with your right hand. You’ll need to maintain your balance on your standing leg. You can hold onto a solid structure or wall with your other hand for stability if needed. Try to tuck your pelvis under and keep your knee pointing down to the floor. Hold the pose for 30 seconds. Repeat with your other leg.

Calves

When you’re running, your calves help you lift your heels and shift your body weight forward onto your toes, and they support you as you land. Strong calf muscles amplify your explosive power as you push off the ground. Tight calves can be associated with problems with the Achilles tendons. The calf raise is one of the best stretches for your calves. You can use a step or a slope for this move.

Here’s how to do standing calf raises on an exercise step:

Stand upright on a weight plate or exercise step. Make sure you’re standing on the balls of your feet with your toes and resting the front of your feet on the exercise step. Engage your core and calves, and raise your heels off the floor as high as you can. Slowly lower your heels back down to the starting position.

Hip flexors

Working and stretching your hip flexors improves the mechanics of your stride, stabilizes your pelvis, and lowers your risk of certain injuries. Use moves like lunges to stretch your hip flexors.

Start standing with your feet hips-distance apart. Step into a forward lunge and bring your back knee down to the ground. Your front knee should be stacked right above your front ankle on that same side. Bend your knees to lower yourself.

Hamstrings

Your hamstrings play a role in the push-off phase of running and stop your knee from hyperextending.

Here’s how to do a seated hamstring stretch: