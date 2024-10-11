 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

How to do the seated cable row: Your complete guide

Here's how to master your technique, so you can build a bigger back

By
Man with tattoos sitting in the gym doing seated cable rows exercise with cable machine
Mad Production / Shutterstock

When you’re hunched over, sitting at a desk for hours on end or rounding your back and neck to look down at your phone, your posture can decline while your back pain increases. The seated cable row is an effective compound exercise for helping you to build a bigger and stronger back and improve your posture.

You’ll practice keeping your back in a straight and upright position, rather than hunching forward and compromising your form. You’ll also minimize stress on your lower back and hamstrings while still hitting those major back muscles. Here’s the lowdown on how to do the seated cable row.

Recommended Videos

What is the seated cable row?

Man doing cable rows
Day Of Victory Stu / Adobe Stock

The seated cable row is a seated compound rowing exercise involving a cable machine. You typically perform this movement using a weighted horizontal cable machine, a bench, and foot plates. Seated cable rows work best as part of your upper body-strength workout alongside other exercises using the cable machine, such as the triceps pushdown.

Related

What muscles does the seated cable row work?

Man flexing his back and shoulders.
Nigel Msipa / Unsplash

The seated cable row is a pulling exercise that works your back, forearms, and more. Here are the main muscles worked during this movement:

  • Latissimus dorsi muscles in your back
  • Rhomboid muscles between your shoulder blades
  • Trapezius along the back of your neck and upper back area
  • Forearms
  • Biceps and triceps in your upper arms

Your glutes and hamstrings also play a role in helping to stabilize you.

What are the benefits of the seated cable row?

Man with back pain
Paolese / Adobe Stock

The following are the many benefits of the seated cable row:

  • Build a stronger and bigger back
  • Work your back, arms, and shoulders at the same time
  • Improve your posture
  • Enhance your functional strength
  • Minimize stress on your lower back and hamstrings
  • Strengthen your upper back muscles, which can help with back pain over time
  • Enhance your throwing ability, which helps with playing certain sports
  • Prevent injury in that area by strengthening your latissimus dorsi muscles, which stabilize your shoulders.

Research shows that performing strengthening exercises to target your posterior chain muscles along the back of your body is more effective than general exercise when it comes to healing lower back pain. All the more reason to include seated cable rows in your training schedule.

How to do the seated cable row

Man on a rowing machine white shirt
Andres Ayrton / Pexels

Here’s how to do the seated cable row:

  1. Start by sitting on the bench facing the machine with your knees bent and your feet resting on the foot plates for stability. If there aren’t any foot plates, you can rest your feet firmly on the floor.
  2. Hold on to the cable attachment that’s usually shaped like a triangle or a bar and begin with your arms extended straight out in front of you.
  3. Engage your core and start to row the cable back toward your lower torso.
  4. Try to keep your back straight and squeeze your shoulder blades together as you row.
  5. Carefully return the handle back to the starting position. 
  6. Repeat until you complete the set.

Tips to perfect your technique

Athlete makes low cable pulley row seated in gym.
martvisionlk / Shutterstock

Read on for tips to perfect your technique:

  • Always keep your shoulder blades squeezed together and your core engaged while performing seated cable rows.
  • Look straight ahead with your neck neutral.
  • Maintain a slow and controlled pace rather than using momentum.
  • Keep your back straight and upright with your chest out in the proper positioning.
  • Avoid using too much weight that compromises your form.

Common mistakes to avoid

Man sitting in gym head down next to dumbbells weight rack
Maciej Karon / Unsplash

Try to avoid these common mistakes to get the most out of this exercise:

  • Rounding your back
  • Moving your torso
  • Rowing the weight back too quickly
  • Using a weight that’s too heavy and reduces your range of motion
  • Leaning forward too much

If you have an existing or previous shoulder or lower back injury, ask your healthcare provider, doctor, or physical therapist if you can perform the seated cable row. If you feel any sharp pain, you should stop the exercise immediately.

FAQs

Frequently asked questions FAQs on paper looking through black magnifying glass
Pixabay / Pexels

Should you lean back for the seated cable rows?

Your back should be straight and upright for this movement in a neutral position. Some fitness professionals recommend leaning back ever so slightly by about 10 to 15 degrees while others insist that a completely upright position is best.

Are seated cable rows good for your back?

Seated cable rows are an excellent choice for bulking up your back muscles, particularly your latissimus dorsi, which is the largest muscle in your back. Bigger and more defined lats help you develop the impressive V-shape.

How can you do a seated cable row without a cable machine?

Resistance band orange
Kelly Sikkema / Unsplash

You can try other versions of the seated cable row if you don’t have access to a cable machine, such as the dumbbell row or the seated band row using resistance bands. For example, with the seated band row, you sit down with your legs extended straight out in front of you. You hold the resistance band and loop the other end around your feet. Row the resistance band toward your lower torso.

Which grip is best for seated cable rows?

The right grip depends on your goals. A wider grip shifts the focus a little more to certain back muscles more than your arm muscles. You’ll get an effective workout with either grip, so you can choose what feels best for you.

Variations

Man sitting in gym doing seated cable row on cable machine
MAD Production / Shutterstock

You can try other variations of the seated cable row to revamp your training schedule, such as:

  • Single-arm cable row
  • Resistance band row
  • Seated dumbbell row
  • Bent-over dumbbell row
  • Single-arm dumbbell row

How to include seated cable rows in your training schedule

Gym sign on road in red concrete with arrow pointing to gym
George Pagan / Unsplash

You can add seated cable rows to your upper body training or your whole-body workout days. Where you choose to place this exercise is up to you. Seated cable rows are usually considered a moderate to high-volume exercise, so you can shoot for 3 or 4 sets of 8 to 12 reps.

If you’re a beginner, you might need to work your way up to this amount. The main goal is to master your technique before increasing the reps or weights, so start with 2 sets of 6 or 8 reps and try to fit it into your schedule twice a week before advancing over time.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Confused by the types of gym equipment to use? Your complete guide
Machines, free weights, and more
Gym equipment.

Top-tier physical fitness is one reward you can reap from having a great workout regimen. To maintain this progress, you need to maximize your workouts — achieve this by exploring different types of gym equipment. As we look at various machines and equipment, you can develop a versatile regimen that suits your fitness needs.
General machines

Plenty of exercise machines are available to enhance your workouts and successfully build your upper and lower body. Additionally, you can use machines, like the leg press machine, for resistance training to build multiple muscle groups at once. The chest press can benefit your pecs, while the preacher curl machine can train your biceps. Learning about your gym equipment can boost your functionality and encourage successful results.
Benefits

Read more
How many minutes in the sauna combats obesity and provides workout benefits?
New research reveals how long you have to sit in the sauna to combat obesity and more
Birch vihta hanging in a Finnish sauna.

What if you could sit down in a warm, relaxing place, combat obesity, and achieve the same benefits of a mild cardiovascular workout? People from all around the world have been using saunas for thousands of years and studying the many advantages. Today, TikTokers are also raving about this Scandinavian wellness tradition that could reduce your risk of a range of chronic conditions. Let’s take a look at the mounting research and the benefits of the sauna.
What is the sauna?

Sauna is a Finnish word referring to the traditional Finnish bathhouse. The sauna is a warm, dry room designed to help you relax in dry heat. It’s a wooden structure with wooden benches for you to sit on. Traditionally, people throw water onto hot stones to produce steam and heat the small room. You can find different types of saunas, including one or two-person saunas or rooms to fit several people. The temperature usually ranges from 150-195°F. 
What are the benefits of the sauna?

Read more
Up your rucking game with these fun and interesting new approaches
Here’s why rucking is here to stay and why you should try it
Man wearing red and backpack rucksack rucking hiking walking in nature outdoors

Rucking is a fitness trend that definitely isn’t going anywhere, and people are finding creative new ways to try rucking. Rucking can help you build strength, boost your mood and overall fitness, and help you get out in the beauty of nature. You can walk your dog, get your steps in, and get plenty of health benefits with a simple stroll. You could say a rucking revolution is rising. Let’s explore the benefits and some of the fun and interesting new methods of rucking.
What is rucking?

Rucking refers to hiking or brisk walking over varying distances and terrains while wearing a rucksack or backpack filled with sandbags, weighted objects, weight plates, or even a laptop and a snack box. You can take a break and take your backpack off when you need to, but the more you keep the backpack on and keep moving, the more you’ll experience the benefits of rucking. Even if you only have 20 minutes for a brisk lunchtime stroll, it still counts as rucking.
Interesting new ways to try rucking

Read more