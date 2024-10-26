 Skip to main content
Unlock the power of dumbbell squats with these helpful tips

Enhance your explosive jumping power and boost muscle activation in your posterior chain with the dumbbell squat

By
Take your squat to the next level by adding dumbbells to power up your lower body and core. The additional weight from the dumbbells enhances activation in your posterior chain muscles, such as your hamstrings and glutes. The dumbbell squat is a simple move that’s worth adding to your training schedule to grow muscle and reinforce your proper squatting technique. Here’s your complete guide to the dumbbell squat, including the benefits, mistakes to avoid, and tips to improve your form. 

What muscles are worked during the dumbbell squat?

Your quads take on a lot of the work when it comes to the dumbbell squat. All four key heads of your quadricep muscles in your thighs help you dip down into the squat position and build serious foundational strength. This superior whole-body move targets your major muscle groups, such as your:

  • Quadriceps
  • Hamstrings
  • Glutes
  • Abdominals and core muscles
  • Adductors and abductors to help stabilize your squat
  • Gastrocnemius and soleus muscles in your calves
What are the benefits?

Just like the original bodyweight squat, the dumbbell squat also provides a range of benefits, including:

  • Strengthen your lower body and core.
  • Increase activation in your posterior chain muscles, such as your glutes and hamstrings.
  • Activate your stabilizing muscles around your ankles and knees.
  • Build stability in your calves and legs.
  • Enhance your overall athletic performance.
  • Improve proper squatting mechanics.
  • Induce muscle growth.
  • All you need is two dumbbells, and you’re good to go.
  • Dumbbell squats are a better choice for those with limited shoulder mobility than the barbell squat.

Some people prefer dumbbells to a barbell because the weight is at your side, which doesn’t compress your spine in the same way as a barbell squat. If you’re unsure whether to try the dumbbell squat, you should ask your healthcare provider, doctor, or physical therapist.

Explosive jumping power

The dumbbell squat targets your quads and glutes, which play a big role when it comes to jumping power. A fascinating study revealed that performing squats with increased load, like holding dumbbells for the dumbbell squat, enhanced jumping capabilities

How to do the dumbbell squat

You’ll need two dumbbells and sufficient space to stand and move comfortably.

How to do a dumbbell squat:

  1. Stand with your feet a little wider than hip-width apart.
  2. Angle your toes slightly out.
  3. Hold two dumbbells in your hands with your arms down by your sides. Your palms should be facing your body.
  4. Keep your core engaged and your spine neutral, and focus straight ahead.
  5. Bend your knees to dip down into the squat while keeping the weights down at your sides.
  6. Ideally, you want your hips to be parallel with your knees.
  7. At the lowest point of your dumbbell squat, the dumbbells should be down by your lower calves or ankles or as low as you feel comfortable.
  8. Press down with the heels of your feet and lift yourself back up to the starting position.
  9. Repeat until you complete the set.

Tips to improve your technique

The following are helpful tips to improve your technique so you can master the dumbbell squat:

  • Angle your toes slightly outwards for better balance.
  • Try to keep your weight evenly distributed and your feet planted firmly on the ground.
  • Try to maintain proper knee alignment throughout the movement.
  • Engage your glutes and quads throughout, especially on your way back up from the squat.
  • Engage your core to protect your lower back.
  • Push up through your heels.
  • Keep your chest up and your back straight to prevent rounding your spine.
  • Keep your shoulders back and your gaze forward.

Common mistakes to avoid

Here are the most common mistakes to avoid when performing the dumbbell squat:

  • Looking down and hunching your neck.
  • Rounding your lower back.
  • Lifting your heels up off the ground and shifting your weight onto your toes.
  • Collapsing your knees inward.
  • Leaning too far forward shifts the load away from your legs and more onto your lower back.
  • Using weights that are too heavy and compromise form.

Dumbbell squat variations

Here are some of the best dumbbell squat variations to make your workout routine more interesting:

FAQs

Which is better, the dumbbell squat or the goblet squat?

Dumbbell and goblet squats are effective exercises that work your major muscle groups. Both the dumbbell squat and the goblet squat exert less pressure on your back compared to other squat variations, such as the back barbell squat. 

It’s up to you if you’d like to include goblet squats, dumbbell squats, or both in your routine. Some people find holding the weight at your center with the goblet squat helps you practice keeping your torso tall, while others find they enhance balance and stability with a weight on either side. Goblet squats allow for a deeper squat and are a good choice for beginners perfecting the squatting technique. Of course, dumbbell squats are always an excellent choice for building muscle strength and mass.

Do dumbbell squats burn fat?

Dumbbell squat variations can improve body fat composition and help you trim extra body fat; however, fat loss is more complex than just exercise alone. Body fat composition involves a range of factors, including nutrition and hormones. Squats can help you burn fat and tone your muscles alongside a healthy, balanced, fat-loss-appropriate diet.

How many reps and sets should you do?

How many reps and sets you should do depends on several factors, such as your goals and fitness level. Generally speaking, if you’re a beginner, shoot for three sets of 10-15 reps. If you’re at the intermediate level, you can try three to six sets of 15-20 reps. Those who are more advanced can try heavier weights and more reps. It’s important you work on mastering your form before considering adding more reps or weight. The dumbbell squat is a powerful whole-body workout, and you’ll really feel the burn in your quads.

