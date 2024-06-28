 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Is a curved treadmill really worth it?

Everything you need to know about curved treadmills

By
curved-treadmill
William Choquette / Pexels

If you’re a cardio enthusiast or a gym junkie, you may have noticed a new piece of cardio equipment at your gym or fitness center. Along the rows of many standard treadmills, there might be a curve or “curved” treadmill — which instantly leaves us questioning “why”? Curiosity is only normal when you see one of these unique treadmills, as there has to be some (good) reason for a deliberately curved treadmill track. In this guide, we’ll explore what you need to know about this emerging new cardio equipment and how to weigh curved treadmills’ pros and cons. Additionally, we’ll explore who should give a curved treadmill a try vs. who should stick with a traditional treadmill.

What is a curved treadmill?

woman-on-treadmill
Intenza Fitness / Unsplash

Unlike traditional treadmills which run on electricity, a curved treadmill does not. This means that a curved treadmill is self-powered and the motion is created by the momentum of the runner. The “concave” type shape of a curved treadmill is designed to mimic natural human movement such as you’d get when running outside. Since the curved track is slatted, the runner can manually propel the belt with the balls of their feet without requiring electricity. Without the need for a motor, this also means that curved treadmills can be placed anywhere (not requiring an electric source).

Recommended Videos

Curved treadmill pros and cons

curved-treadmill
Anastasia Shuraeva / Pexels

Pros

Curved treadmills offer several interesting benefits for athletes looking to enhance their cardiovascular fitness. One reason many runners are switching to curved treadmills is because they recruit more muscles compared to running on a traditional treadmill. The reason for this is that the runner must propel the treadmill track manually, engaging the glutes, calf muscles, and hamstrings more effectively.

If you’re looking to get a great lower-body workout, running on a curved treadmill is a great option. Plus, research also shows that using a curved treadmill reduces the vertical displacement of the body’s center of mass (COM). This means that you’ll expend more energy while walking or running on a curved treadmill. In turn, you can challenge yourself with a harder workout and also increase your heart rate during exercise. Athletes training to improve their VO2 max find the curved treadmill to help support their training plan.

Curved treadmills do not require any electrical parts, which means they’re easy to repair if an issue arises. This also means a long-term investment if you’re considering purchasing one for your home, as they tend to last a long time. Traditional treadmills, on the other hand, can experience electrical failure over time. Curved treadmills are a popular eco-friendly choice for environmentalists too and require no ongoing maintenance.

Additionally, the curved design of this type of treadmill encourages running toward the balls of your feet instead of a heel strike. In turn, this may be helpful to reduce the load on your joints. Those who have joint conditions may find a curved treadmill to be a better option.

Cons

Curved treadmills are great for walking and running at a constant speed, but they’re not ideal for acceleration. For those looking to train for fast, long sprints, it is a great option, but shorter sprints may be better suited on a standard treadmill. If you’re a marathon runner or training for a long run, a curved treadmill is not a good option. They are not designed to withstand long-distance runs. Due to the manual nature of curved treadmills, it can be difficult to maintain a consistent pace when walking/running on these.

Both treadmills and curved treadmills are fairly expensive, but curved treadmills tend to be more expensive. This is one drawback to consider, as you can expect to pay at least $1500 for a quality curved treadmill.

Other considerations

If you’ve never used a curved treadmill more, you can expect there to be a learning curve as you adjust to the unique motion. However, some people note that once you learn to use your treadmill, it is safer than standard electric treadmills.

Should you try a curved treadmill?

Sporty man training on walking treadmill at home, closeup
New Africa / Adobe Stock

If your health or fitness center has a curved treadmill, it’s certainly worth a try. But deciding to purchase a curved treadmill for you will require a deeper dive into the pros and cons to help you consider if it’s a smart buy. Overall, curved treadmills are great for running intervals but may not be necessary for the occasional walk or run. If you’re looking to build up your endurance, outdoor runs are the ideal choice. Ultimately, the decision to try a curved treadmill depends on your fitness goals and training preferences, as there’s not a one-size-fits-all approach to fitness.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a freelance writer with a special focus on health, fitness, lifestyle, food, and nutrition topics. She holds a B.S…
How to do a military press the right way: These are the tips you need
Here's how to do a military press with proper form to lower your risk of injury and reap the benefits
man wearing grey t shirt in gym doing overhead press or military press with barbell

There’s something primal about picking up a heavy object, hoisting it up in the air, and lowering it back down to the ground. The military press sparks that feeling. This effective exercise is a feat of strength that’s popular in the powerlifting and bodybuilding world. Because you’re hoisting the weight up overhead, it’s crucial you have proper form to lower your risk of injury, including shoulder injury. Here’s how to perform this movement with proper form to get the benefits. 
What is the military press?

The military press is a classic compound weight training exercise that works various muscles, including your deltoids and triceps. You press a barbell over your head straight up in the air before bringing it back down again. You can add this movement to your shoulder training and upper body training days. The military press is similar to the overhead press, but there are slight differences. For example, you need a wider stance to perform the overhead press. 
What muscles does the military press target?

Read more
Da Rulk tells us his fitness secrets (it’s about more than just lifting weights)
Get in shape outside the gym
Rulk and Haven bag

There are all kinds of reasons to get in shape. Ensuring you live a long and healthy life full of being able to climb mountains, go on hikes, run a marathon, and pick up your kids is the main reason. Also, making sure your clothes fit well is a great reason. And it's never a bad thing to look great naked. That is why there are hundreds of training programs and fitness regimens that will whip you into shape in no time. Another great reason to get in shape is for the purpose of doing your job as a cop, soldier, athlete, or fireman. That is where Da Rulk comes into the picture.

He designed and created a revolutionary training program called Raw Functional Training. RFT is a bodyweight movement curriculum specifically developed to improve mobility, and increase functional strength, and a series of movement modalities that optimize the (CNS) central nervous system to maximize overall body performance and conditioning. The training also incorporates dynamic movement sequencing and sensory processing to activate the adrenal system and enable all energy systems to operate on the highest levels of efficiency.

Read more
Level up leg day with calf raises: Everything you need to know
Sculpt stronger calves and boost athletic performance
man jogging in colorful shoes

Having strong, athletic legs that'll turn heads at the beach or on the field is a goal for many, but let's face it, leg day isn't always the most exciting part of a workout routine. The good news is that you don't have to spend hours in the squat rack to build impressive calves. Calf raises are a simple, low-impact exercise that can sculpt your lower legs and boost your athletic performance.
As Nate Osborne, certified fitness expert and CEO of Greatisfit Global Fitness, puts it, "Calf raises are like the cherry on top of leg day. They give your calves that pop and help you strut with confidence."

If you're ready to level up your leg game and add this simple but effective exercise to your routine, keep reading. In this guide, we'll break down everything you need to know about calf raises, from which muscles they target and the benefits they offer to how to perform them correctly with variations like standing, dumbbell, and seated calf raises. Your calves will thank you.
What is a calf raise?

Read more