Stay in ketosis on your travels with these low-carb snack ideas

When you’re on the go, you’re surrounded by carb-loaded snacks, junk foods, and sugary temptations that skyrocket your blood sugar and kick you out of ketosis. You can’t head to your pantry, cupboards, and fridge for your favorite grab-and-go keto snacks and goodies. The good news is there are more low-carb options available today at your local convenience stores, gas stations, grocery stores, and even some restaurants. It’s also helpful to plan ahead when you can and bring keto-approved snacks with you in a cooler box or bag. Here are the best keto snacks to chow down on when you’re on the go.

1. Cheese

Plenty of cheeses are filling, high in protein, and low in carbs, including gouda, cheddar, goat’s cheese, full-fat cottage cheese, and blue cheese. For example, a one-ounce serving of mild cheddar cheese has 9 grams of fat, 7 grams of protein, and under 1 gram of carbs, which is a perfect choice for the keto diet. Steer clear of low-fat, no-fat, and highly processed cheeses.

Get fancy with keto-friendly cheeses like brie and bocconcini. Cheese it up with string cheese or cheese sticks, slices, or squares, available at most gas stations and grocery stores. Sandwich a slice of salami or ham between two slices of cheese to replace the usual high-carb bread. You can also roll up a slice of ham or prosciutto around a cheese stick. You might get lucky and find some cheddar cheese crisps or a low-carb cheese spread flavored with herbs.

2. Jerky and meat snacks

Keto carnivores aren’t the only ones who love jerky. You can typically find shelf-stable beef and meat sticks and pieces that are easy to throw in your bag and head out the door. Most gas stations also carry beef sticks and chews, hot dogs, sausages, and pepperoni slices. Check the jerky ingredients for sneaky added sugars or syrups that hinder ketosis. You might find healthier uncured jerky made from grass-fed cows. You could also pack a homemade meaty keto sandwich or bacon bits in a cooler box, depending on where you’re going.

3. Hard-boiled eggs

Hard-boiled eggs are a simple, protein-rich, keto-friendly snack when you’re traveling. Most gas stations have pre-boiled eggs in the refrigerator section. You might be able to bring your own boiled eggs in a cooler box. One large 50-gram boiled egg has less than 1 gram of carbs and 6 grams of protein, along with vitamins and minerals like calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus.

4. Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds are a crunchy, low-carb snack that you can throw in your bag. Nuts and seeds provide healthy fats to keep you full until your next keto meal. Higher-fat nuts like macadamias and walnuts are excellent keto choices. You can also enjoy keto-friendly nuts and seeds like almonds, sunflower seeds, hemp seeds, and pumpkin seeds. Stop by a gas station or grocery store and pick up a bag of nuts, seeds, coconut flakes, or nut butter packets. You might also find keto cookies or a keto trail mix, or you could try making some at home.

5. Pork rinds

When you’re following the ketogenic diet, you have to say goodbye to the carb-heavy potato chips, but you can say hello to baked or deep-fried pork rinds. Pork rinds are the crunchy, salty, low-carb alternative you can find at most gas stations and grocery stores. Check the ingredients for any added sneaky sugars.

6. Berries

Berries are nature’s candy that just so happens to be low in carbs, and a perfect sweet keto treat. You’d be surprised by the low-carb count of berries. For example, an entire cup (144 grams) of whole strawberries provides around 9 grams of net carbs. Pick up some fresh berries from a gas station or grocery store. Go to town and see if you can find some nuts and unsweetened dark chocolate to go with it. Try to avoid higher-sugar fruits like pineapple.

7. Canned fish and seaweed snacks

A packet or can of tuna or salmon is a high-fat keto snack packed with beneficial omega-3 fatty acids for your brain and heart health. Studies revealed that healthy fats in fish are protective against cancer and heart disease. Seaweed snacks are another option that is rich in iodine, fats, fiber, and vitamins like B12. Plenty of grocery stores and gas stations carry packets or cans of tuna or salmon and crispy seaweed snacks.

8. Dark chocolate and protein bars

Who says you can’t enjoy chocolate and chocolatey goodies on keto? These days, there are plenty of keto-friendly chocolate bars like Choc Zero, and you can also look for an unsweetened dark chocolate bar with 85% or higher cocoa content. You might be surprised to hear that a typical Hershey’s chocolate bar has a whopping 20+ grams of sugar, which is sure to shift your metabolism out of ketosis. You might find a recipe for a shelf-stable keto bark or fat bombs you can make at home and bring with you on your travels. If your keto goodies need to be kept cool, you could bring a cooler box.

Not all protein and nut bars are suitable for keto because manufacturers often add sugar and syrups. Check the carb count on the label if you’re unsure and remember to subtract the fiber to reveal the net carb count.

9. Buttery coffee or tea

A little caffeine can put a pep in your step. When you’re on the road, you could bring your own butter or buy some butter or heavy cream to add to your tea or coffee and ramp up the healthy fats. A creamy or buttery coffee could keep you satiated until your next meal because fat provides more energy per gram compared to carbohydrates and protein. Butter is a rich source of a beneficial fatty acid called butyrate that supports your immune system and digestion and reduces inflammation.

10. Olives, pickles, and low-carb veggies

Olives are a convenient keto snack usually sold in small packages at gas stations. You can also make a salad and store it in a cooler box on your travels or pick up some low-carb veggies from the grocery store, such as:

Pickles

Broccoli

Cucumber

Tomato

Avocado

Olives

Celery

Asparagus

Artichoke

Add some nuts, seeds, turkey slices, ham slices, prosciutto, or a packet of veggie bites, such as cauliflower bites.

11. Yogurt

While most yogurts are too high in sugar to be consumed on keto, you might be able to consume some keto-friendly yogurts or Greek yogurt and remain in ketosis. A 100-gram serving of Greek yogurt provides around 5 grams of carbs, which works well for low-carb dieters.

12. Smoothies

It’s difficult to find low-carb smoothies when you’re out and about. If you have the proper storage container, you could whip up your favorite keto smoothie at home and bring it with you. Smoothies are filling and allow you to experiment with your favorite low-carb fruits, flavors, and ingredients. Add some collagen protein and unsweetened cocoa powder to make it chocolatey. Making your smoothie at home gives you total control over the ingredients.

13. Guacamole and avocado

Avocado is a high-fat keto fruit packed with goodness like potassium and fiber. Gas stations and grocery stores typically carry guacamole packets and whole avocados. Celery sticks work perfectly for dipping. For more flavor, add a sprinkle of salt and a squeeze of lemon.

