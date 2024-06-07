 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

These are the best keto snacks when you’re on the go

Stay in ketosis on your travels with these low-carb snack ideas

By
beef jerky sticks in black container on wooden table
successo images / Shutterstock

When you’re on the go, you’re surrounded by carb-loaded snacks, junk foods, and sugary temptations that skyrocket your blood sugar and kick you out of ketosis. You can’t head to your pantry, cupboards, and fridge for your favorite grab-and-go keto snacks and goodies. The good news is there are more low-carb options available today at your local convenience stores, gas stations, grocery stores, and even some restaurants. It’s also helpful to plan ahead when you can and bring keto-approved snacks with you in a cooler box or bag. Here are the best keto snacks to chow down on when you’re on the go.

1. Cheese

Assorted sliced cheeses
Public Domain Pictures / Pixabay

Plenty of cheeses are filling, high in protein, and low in carbs, including gouda, cheddar, goat’s cheese, full-fat cottage cheese, and blue cheese. For example, a one-ounce serving of mild cheddar cheese has 9 grams of fat, 7 grams of protein, and under 1 gram of carbs, which is a perfect choice for the keto diet. Steer clear of low-fat, no-fat, and highly processed cheeses. 

Recommended Videos

Get fancy with keto-friendly cheeses like brie and bocconcini. Cheese it up with string cheese or cheese sticks, slices, or squares, available at most gas stations and grocery stores. Sandwich a slice of salami or ham between two slices of cheese to replace the usual high-carb bread. You can also roll up a slice of ham or prosciutto around a cheese stick. You might get lucky and find some cheddar cheese crisps or a low-carb cheese spread flavored with herbs. 

Related

2. Jerky and meat snacks

beef jerky with seasoning herb on wooden cutting board with black background
3opnha 3y6 / Pexels

Keto carnivores aren’t the only ones who love jerky. You can typically find shelf-stable beef and meat sticks and pieces that are easy to throw in your bag and head out the door. Most gas stations also carry beef sticks and chews, hot dogs, sausages, and pepperoni slices. Check the jerky ingredients for sneaky added sugars or syrups that hinder ketosis. You might find healthier uncured jerky made from grass-fed cows. You could also pack a homemade meaty keto sandwich or bacon bits in a cooler box, depending on where you’re going.

3. Hard-boiled eggs

hard boiled eggs sliced open in half on brown countertop and white plate with green herbs
Tamanna Rumee / Unsplash

Hard-boiled eggs are a simple, protein-rich, keto-friendly snack when you’re traveling. Most gas stations have pre-boiled eggs in the refrigerator section. You might be able to bring your own boiled eggs in a cooler box. One large 50-gram boiled egg has less than 1 gram of carbs and 6 grams of protein, along with vitamins and minerals like calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus.

4. Nuts and seedsNuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds are a crunchy, low-carb snack that you can throw in your bag. Nuts and seeds provide healthy fats to keep you full until your next keto meal. Higher-fat nuts like macadamias and walnuts are excellent keto choices. You can also enjoy keto-friendly nuts and seeds like almonds, sunflower seeds, hemp seeds, and pumpkin seeds. Stop by a gas station or grocery store and pick up a bag of nuts, seeds, coconut flakes, or nut butter packets. You might also find keto cookies or a keto trail mix, or you could try making some at home.

5. Pork rinds

Chicharrones. Deep fried pork rinds, crispy pork skin pieces, traditional mexican ingredient or snack served with lemon juice and red hot chili sauce.
Sergio Hayashi / Shutterstock

When you’re following the ketogenic diet, you have to say goodbye to the carb-heavy potato chips, but you can say hello to baked or deep-fried pork rinds. Pork rinds are the crunchy, salty, low-carb alternative you can find at most gas stations and grocery stores. Check the ingredients for any added sneaky sugars.

6. Berries

Berries in heart-shaped white container bowl with light green background
Jamie Street / Unsplash

Berries are nature’s candy that just so happens to be low in carbs, and a perfect sweet keto treat. You’d be surprised by the low-carb count of berries. For example, an entire cup (144 grams) of whole strawberries provides around 9 grams of net carbs. Pick up some fresh berries from a gas station or grocery store. Go to town and see if you can find some nuts and unsweetened dark chocolate to go with it. Try to avoid higher-sugar fruits like pineapple.

7. Canned fish and seaweed snacks

High angle view o canned tune halfway open
Michelle Lee Photography / Shutterstock

A packet or can of tuna or salmon is a high-fat keto snack packed with beneficial omega-3 fatty acids for your brain and heart health. Studies revealed that healthy fats in fish are protective against cancer and heart disease. Seaweed snacks are another option that is rich in iodine, fats, fiber, and vitamins like B12. Plenty of grocery stores and gas stations carry packets or cans of tuna or salmon and crispy seaweed snacks.

8. Dark chocolate and protein bars 

dark chocolate bar squares piled up on white counter top table with green tree in background
Tatiana Bykovets / Unsplash

Who says you can’t enjoy chocolate and chocolatey goodies on keto? These days, there are plenty of keto-friendly chocolate bars like Choc Zero, and you can also look for an unsweetened dark chocolate bar with 85% or higher cocoa content. You might be surprised to hear that a typical Hershey’s chocolate bar has a whopping 20+ grams of sugar, which is sure to shift your metabolism out of ketosis. You might find a recipe for a shelf-stable keto bark or fat bombs you can make at home and bring with you on your travels. If your keto goodies need to be kept cool, you could bring a cooler box.

Not all protein and nut bars are suitable for keto because manufacturers often add sugar and syrups. Check the carb count on the label if you’re unsure and remember to subtract the fiber to reveal the net carb count. 

9. Buttery coffee or tea

sliced butter
Borla / Shutterstock

A little caffeine can put a pep in your step. When you’re on the road, you could bring your own butter or buy some butter or heavy cream to add to your tea or coffee and ramp up the healthy fats. A creamy or buttery coffee could keep you satiated until your next meal because fat provides more energy per gram compared to carbohydrates and protein. Butter is a rich source of a beneficial fatty acid called butyrate that supports your immune system and digestion and reduces inflammation.

10. Olives, pickles, and low-carb veggies

green and black olives close up
Polina-Tankilevitch / Pexels

Olives are a convenient keto snack usually sold in small packages at gas stations. You can also make a salad and store it in a cooler box on your travels or pick up some low-carb veggies from the grocery store, such as:

  • Pickles
  • Broccoli
  • Cucumber
  • Tomato
  • Avocado
  • Olives
  • Celery
  • Asparagus
  • Artichoke

Add some nuts, seeds, turkey slices, ham slices, prosciutto, or a packet of veggie bites, such as cauliflower bites.

11. Yogurt

Cup of yogurt with berries
Terri Cnudde / Pixabay

While most yogurts are too high in sugar to be consumed on keto, you might be able to consume some keto-friendly yogurts or Greek yogurt and remain in ketosis. A 100-gram serving of Greek yogurt provides around 5 grams of carbs, which works well for low-carb dieters.

12. Smoothies

Man preparing a breakfast smoothie in the kitchen
Berlo / Getty Images

It’s difficult to find low-carb smoothies when you’re out and about. If you have the proper storage container, you could whip up your favorite keto smoothie at home and bring it with you. Smoothies are filling and allow you to experiment with your favorite low-carb fruits, flavors, and ingredients. Add some collagen protein and unsweetened cocoa powder to make it chocolatey. Making your smoothie at home gives you total control over the ingredients.

13. Guacamole and avocado

guacamole in white bowl with herbs and tomatoes on wooden counter
Tessa Rampersad / Unsplash

Avocado is a high-fat keto fruit packed with goodness like potassium and fiber. Gas stations and grocery stores typically carry guacamole packets and whole avocados. Celery sticks work perfectly for dipping. For more flavor, add a sprinkle of salt and a squeeze of lemon.

Editors' Recommendations

Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
5 delicious carnivore diet snacks you can take on-the-go
Beef jerky.

The carnivore diet comes in many forms, ranging from strictly red meat and water to more flexible forms that allow for snacks. As a diet that allows only for the consumption of animal products, sticking to the carnivore diet while traveling can be slightly tricky. Yet, with some preparation and research, it's more than possible. You may just find that locating carnivore diet snacks is easier than you'd think. Check out a few of the best snacks worth adding to your carnivore diet food list and perfect for on-the-go.
Can you have snacks on a carnivore diet?
Similar to the ketogenic diet, several levels of the carnivore diet vary in restrictiveness. Those on a strict carnivore diet may only consume one or two meals per day with no snacking in between. Typically, those on a more restrictive form of a carnivore diet stick only with consuming ruminant meat and avoid eggs, dairy products, or other animal-based products or snacks. On the other hand, a more relaxed carnivore diet allows for carnivore diet snacks, making it easier to stick with for a longer period.
5 best carnivore diet snacks

Are you heading into a convenience store or looking for a carnivore-friendly snack at the airport? These best carnivore diet snacks are easy to find anywhere and perfect for sticking to your diet plan.
Beef jerky
Beef jerky is perhaps one of the most obvious go-to snack options on a carnivore diet, as it's simply meat that has been dried and preserved. You can also find beef sticks, turkey sticks, and other kinds of meat snacks pretty easily at convenience or grocery stores. Beef jerky makes for a great carnivore snack provides a solid amount of healthy protein to keep your hunger satiated and is extremely low in carbs.

Read more
When is the best time of day to walk? After this activity
Person in black sneakers walking on the street

Walking is one of the greatest forms of realistic and sustainable exercise, offering tons of advantages that can improve physical and mental health. As a low-impact form of exercise, walking is gentle on the joints and can be adapted to each person's unique physical capabilities.

When is the best time of day to walk? There are benefits and drawbacks to walking workouts in the morning, afternoon, and evening, but walking after one particular activity has some fantastic upsides. Although walking is excellent as part of a fitness or gym routine, many people do not know that it is also beneficial after eating a meal. Even short walks after eating a meal can help improve digestion, balance blood sugar levels, and more. Below, we'll explore some of the surprising benefits of a post-meal walk and explore how this tool can help you feel your best.
Speeding up digestion

Read more
Chicken pizza crust sounds gross but it’s actually delicious (and keto friendly)
Check out keto-friendly chicken pizza crust
pizza crust

 

Most of us are well-acquainted with pizza as a delicious comfort food. While there's no question pizza is amazing, it's easy to overeat and quite high in carbohydrates. For those on a low-carb, high-protein, keto, or gluten-free diet, pizza might also not fit into your macro goals. But that doesn't mean you have to rush to ditch pizza just yet. Food scientists and avid low-carb dieters have gotten crafty, finding a way to make pizza a safe food again by using chicken as a crust. Upon first glance, we know chicken pizza crust sounds gross. But when made properly, chicken pizza crust is delicious and doesn't taste like chicken at all.
What is chicken pizza crust?
The idea for chicken pizza crust first started when Real Good Foods created a frozen pizza product that used ground chicken as a base for a pizza crust. From here, this inspired many other chefs to try their versions of chicken pizza crust at home. Since ground chicken is low in calories and high in protein, it serves as a great base to create a pizza crust. Recipes vary quite a bit -- so you'll want to experiment to find a chicken crust pizza recipe you enjoy. By combining other ingredients, such as cheese, eggs, and seasonings, the chicken taste is masked. In addition, there's lots of flexibility in the toppings and sauces that can be used atop a chicken pizza crust.
What type of chicken do I use for chicken pizza crust?

Read more