Discover the top exercises to get results

The erector spinae muscles play a vital role in maintaining proper posture, spinal stability, and overall back health. Strengthening these muscles can help prevent lower back pain, improve athletic performance, and enhance daily functional movements. In this article, we will explore some of the best erector spinae exercises for your fitness routine.

From back extensions to deadlifts, these exercises are designed to target and strengthen the erector spinae for a strong and resilient back. Whether you’re a fitness enthusiast or you’re just trying to reduce back discomfort, these exercises will provide the foundation for a healthier spine.

Recommended Videos

Anatomy of the erector spinae

The erector spinae is a group of muscles that run vertically along each side of the vertebral column, from the sacrum to the base of the skull. It comprises three main muscle groups: the iliocostalis, longissimus, and spinalis. These muscles extend and laterally flex the spine, maintain posture, and stabilize the vertebral column during movement. The erector spinae plays a crucial role in various activities, including lifting, bending, and twisting.

Benefits of training your erector spinae

Improved posture and alignment

Improving your posture can lead to better breathing and more energy, as well as reduce back pain and the risk of back problems. The erector spinae is crucial in maintaining proper posture and spinal alignment. These muscles run along the spine and are responsible for extending and stabilizing the back. When they are strong, they help keep the spine in a neutral position, reducing the risk of slouching and poor posture.

Reduced risk of pain and injury

A strong erector spinae can significantly reduce the risk of lower back pain and injury. Strengthening these muscles enhances the stability and resilience of your lower back, making it less susceptible to strains and injuries. This is particularly important for people who do activities that place a high demand on the back, such as lifting heavy objects or participating in sports. Regularly exercising the erector spinae can help maintain a healthy and pain-free back.

Enhanced core strength and stability

A strong core helps distribute loads evenly across the body, reducing the risk of overloading any single muscle group. This not only improves performance in physical activities but also enhances balance and coordination. The erector spinae muscles are a major part of the core, along with the abdomen, lower back, and pelvis; strengthening these muscles helps stabilize the core. Even people who don’t exercise regularly can improve their stability with exercises for the back and core, especially the erector spinae.

5 exercises that strengthen the erector spinae

Back extensions

Instructions:

Lie face down on a hyperextension bench, tucking your ankles securely under the footpads.

Cross your arms in front of you or place your hands behind your head.

Slowly bend at the waist to lower your upper body toward the floor.

Raise your torso back up until your body is in a straight line.

Squeeze your lower back muscles at the top of the movement.

Recommended sets and reps: Perform 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps. Start with body weight and gradually add resistance as you become stronger.

Good mornings

Instructions:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and rest a barbell on your upper back.

Keep your knees slightly bent and hinge at the hips to lower your torso forward.

Lower until your torso is almost parallel to the floor, keeping your back straight.

Bend back up to the start, using your lower back and hamstrings.

Recommended sets and reps: Perform 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps. Use light to moderate weight to maintain proper form, and don’t overload yourself.

Glute bridges

Instructions:

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart.

Place your arms at your sides with palms facing down.

Lift your hips toward the ceiling by squeezing your glutes and lower back muscles.

Hold the position for a moment before lowering your hips back to the floor.

Recommended sets and reps: Perform 3 sets of 15 to 20 reps. You can add weight by placing a barbell or dumbbell across your hips.

Deadlifts

Instructions:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and a barbell in front of you.

Bend at the hips and knees to grasp the barbell with an overhand grip.

Keep your back straight and lift the barbell by extending your hips and knees.

Stand up straight with the barbell in front of your thighs.

Lower the barbell back to the floor by bending at the hips and knees.

Recommended sets and reps: Perform 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps. Start with a manageable weight and increase gradually as your strength improves.

Bird dogs

Instructions:

Start on all fours with your hands directly under your shoulders and knees under your hips.

Extend your right arm forward and your left leg backward simultaneously.

Hold the position for a few seconds, keeping your back straight and core engaged.

Return to the starting position and repeat with the opposite arm and leg.

Recommended sets and reps: Perform 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps on each side. Focus on maintaining balance and control throughout the movement.

Safety considerations

Maintain proper form

Always prioritize proper form to avoid injury when exercising the erector spinae. Ensure your spine remains neutral, avoiding excessive rounding or arching. Engage your core muscles to support your lower back, and perform movements slowly and controlled. Proper form ensures that the targeted muscles are effectively engaged and reduces the risk of strain or injury.

Avoid overloading

Start with lighter weights and gradually increase as you build strength. Overloading with heavy weights too soon can lead to improper form and increase the risk of injury. Focus on mastering the technique before adding more resistance. This approach helps strengthen the erector spinae safely without overstraining the muscles.

Warm up and stretch

Always warm up before performing exercises targeting the erector spinae. A proper warm-up increases blood flow to the muscles, making them more flexible and less prone to injury. Incorporate dynamic stretches to prepare your muscles for the workout. After exercising, perform static stretches to help with muscle recovery and maintain flexibility.

Frequently asked questions

How do I know if my erector spinae is weak?

Weak erector spinae muscles can cause lower back pain, poor posture, and difficulty performing activities that involve bending or lifting. You might also notice discomfort after prolonged sitting or standing.

Do squats strengthen erector spinae?

Yes, the erector spinae muscles help stabilize the spine during the squat movement. Squats build your core almost as much as your legs, along with many other benefits.

Do side planks work erector spinae?

Yes! In general, any core exercise will also strengthen the erector spinae. In side planks specifically, the erector spinae muscles are used to improve the stability of the exercise.