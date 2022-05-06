 Skip to main content
This Ted Baker Weekend Holdall is 30% off at Nordstrom Today

Ted Baker London is known worldwide as one of the go-to brands when it comes to contemporary men’s fashion. Today, Nordstrom is offering a 30% discount on Ted Baker London’s Everyday Stripe Faux Leather Holdall Bag, reducing the price from $165 to $116, totaling $49 in savings. This chic black bag is currently in stock and available for in-store pick-up, but as is always the case with Nordstrom, shipping is free, so if you can’t make it to the store, don’t worry– you can still snag this pretty sweet deal.

Designed for the man on the go, the Everyday Stripe Faux Leather Holdall Bag is as stylish as it is functional. This bag lives up to its name — the massive inner compartment was designed to hold quite literally all of your daily essentials and then some. The duffle also comes well equipped with eye-catching roll-top handles to quickly grab and go, as well as a comfortable shoulder strap intended for extended carrying. The bag’s channel stitching provides a polished, put-together look that will make you want to bring this bag along with you everywhere you go.

There are a lot of men’s bags on the market, but Ted Baker London really takes the cake with the Everyday Stripe Faux Leather Holdall Bag. Made solely from polyurethane, this bag comes with all of the aesthetics and durability of a genuine leather bag without any of the accompanying guilt. Animal lovers and environmentalists can rejoice in the ethical nature of this bag’s materials while also enjoying the stylish design. Who says being cruelty-free has to be boring? Ted Baker London continues to affirm that fashion can be environmentally conscious.

Originally $165, Nordstrom is offering a 30% discount on this bag, reducing the price to $116 for a total of $49 in savings. There’s no telling how long this sale will last, but with a deal this enticing, the Ted Baker London Everyday Stripe Faux Leather Holdall Bag is likely to sell out before the sale comes to an end. Whether you opt for in-store pickup or take advantage of Nordstrom’s endless free shipping, now is the time to scoop up this gorgeous cruelty-free bag in beautiful black faux leather before it’s gone for good.

