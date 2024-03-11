 Skip to main content
Gucci sale: Up to $250 off belts, shoes, wallets, and more

Victoria Garcia
By
No outfit is complete without a few accessories. Whether you love watches, sneakers, belts, wallets, sunglasses or hats, any and all of these accessories are a great way to add a personalized touch to your everyday looks. Gucci lovers get excited because you can now grab some of the brand’s trendy and versatile accessories at a discounted price.

Gilt is offering up to 28% off Gucci accessories that feature bright colors and the brand’s popular G logo. No matter what accessory you end up purchasing during this sale, you’ll be adding a high-end new item to your wardrobe. Click the button below to start shopping.

What you should buy during the Gucci sale

Looking for a new pair of shoes? Here are the best in men’s sneakers, boots, and shoes for absolutely every occasion and shop our favorite footwear picks during this sale. Check out the Tennis 1977 GG Canvas Sneaker for $530, the Horsebit Leather Driver for $540, the Leather Web Slide for $290, the Lace-Up Leather Loafer for $840, the Double G Leather Bootie for $800, the MAC80 Leather Sneaker for $800 and the Microguccissima Leather Loafer for $570. You’ll also find a few sunglass options just in time for the spring months including the GG1053SK Sunglasses for $250, the GG1038S Sunglasses for $229, the GG 0010S Sunglasses for $270 and the GG0746S Sunglasses for $195.

A luxurious leather wallet is an absolute must-have for men everywhere. Shop the best wallets for men and compare them to the Gucci options that are now available at a discounted price. Browse the GG Marmont Leather Coin Wallet for $470, the Interlocking GG Supreme Canvas and Leather Card Case for $240 and the Interlocking GG Supreme Canvas and Leather Bifold Wallet for $390. If you want an accessory that is a little larger, you can shop belt bags including the GG Canvas and Leather Belt Bag for $750 in a few color options.

Don’t wait to grab a bunch of new Gucci accessories on sale right now at Gilt. With bright red, gold and green colors and the famous canvas Gucci print, you’ll feel stylish and luxurious as soon as you put on any of these items.

