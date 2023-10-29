 Skip to main content
G-Shock Black Friday: Early deals on 200+ models — from $40

John Alexander
G Shock Carbon Series watches.
The early Black Friday deals are here, which may prompt you to ask, what time is it? It’s time for you to get a watch! At least, that’s what we’re seeing from what’s available on Amazon. Black Friday deals have landed, more or less, with many products already on sale now. Though the event doesn’t start in an official sense until November, we’ve found so many great things for sale early that you can get your shopping started now.

One such example of this is with G-Shock watches, where we’ve found seven pages of watches, including many that have deals on Amazon already. If you can’t find an entry in the series that you like on sale now, when will you be able to? They’re nearly all great watches for men under $500, with or without a deal price. Tap the button below to see the full list of watches, pick out the deals yourself, or carry on reading for our suggestions.

What G-Shock watch you should buy

With pages and pages of deals from one of the best watch brands for men, we get that it can be nigh on impossible to figure out what to get. Here are the deals we think you might want to shop, based on the look you’re going for:

  • Classic: The has a standard black band and colors that represent high functionality. This is the watch to shop if you’re looking for high-quality water resistance but avoid flash. Now $128, was $153.
  • Even more classic: G-Shock’s watch is mostly dark, but has a “grape drink” purple and blue highlights that really pop. Now $229, was $243.
  • Bright yet bold: The yellow watch from the series is bright, highlighter yellow that is not for the faint of heart. Heads will turn. Friends, foes, and mere acquaintances will know its you from a mile away. Now $99, was $118.
  • Mecha-informational: This one is reminiscent of the overpowered watches protagonists would communicate with, and often receive guidance from, in heroic shows of years past. The has a distinctive asymmetrical style, with the dial displaced slightly to the left of the band, and is a recreation of a line from the year 2000. Now $595, was $700.
  • Muted sand: For something more tame, but still cool, check out the for its faded sand colored band and delightfully brassy machinations within. Now $94, was $110.

Again, these are just some of the watches that are on sale right now. Tap the button below to see the full collection of G-Shock watches on Amazon, of which many are on sale.

