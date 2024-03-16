 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Christian Louboutin sale: Up to $520 off sneakers and loafers

Jen Allen
By
Someone wearing a pair of Louboutin's Junior Spikes Calfskin Sneakers.
Harrods

For high-end sneaker deals, check out the Gilt sale on Christian Louboutin sneakers as well as many other items such as t-shirts and accessories. The home of some of the best designer sneaker sales and so much more, we’re taking a look at what the Christian Louboutin sale has to offer. You can also tap the button below to check out the nearly 150 different items that feature as part of the sale.

What to shop for in the Christian Louboutin sale

One of the best sneaker brands, there are some fantastic Christian Louboutin sneakers in the sale. One highlight is the which is down to $680 from $845. It’s available in black suede and silver-tone hardware with contrast stitching. They look understated but cool which makes them great for pairing with any other clothing ensemble you’re thinking of wearing. There’s a lightly padded leather insole along with a rubber sole with traction. Lace-up closure is always easy to see and use so these are perfectly effective shoes.

Recommended Videos

If you’d prefer loafers, check out the . It’s down to $720 from $895. It has black textured fabric with grosgrain trim while there’s a smooth leather sole and a one-inch heel for a small lift. The lightly padded leather insole gives you some protection too. They’re great for a stylish casual piece of footwear and will suit most occasions.

Related

For some neat sliders, check out the which is down to $500 from $625. They’re made in black leather with a smooth leather insole and sole. There’s also the 3D logo of Christian Louboutin on the top of the sliders. They’re perfect for when your feet need a little more liberation.

For comfy espadrilles, check out the which is 27% off so it’s now $504 instead of $695. They’re available in brown suede with croc-embossed leather, a penny strap, grosgrain trim, and fold-down back.

We’ve picked out just a few of the items in the Christian Louboutin sale going on at Gilt. There are many more sneakers, loafers, sliders, and other footwear, making now the perfect time to check out what’s around. You won’t be disappointed with some huge discounts going on today.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jen Allen
Jen Allen
Freelance Writer
Jen Allen is a technology and lifestyle writer with over 10 years of experience.
Best men’s designer fashion sales: Tom Ford, Gucci, Theory, and more
Gucci

Take a look at the best clothing brands and you’ll see some great options around. When it comes to designer jacket sales and similar, you know which brands to focus on. However, everyone loves to save some money alongside kitting out their wardrobe. We’ve taken a look at the best men’s designer fashion sales currently available, covering many huge brands and just the kind of clothing you’re likely to want to wear. Dip in and learn the best style tips and you’re all set. Here are the best men’s designer fashion sales right now.
Today’s best men’s designer fashion sales
If you're looking for great new clothes from the best fashion brands around, it's a good idea to check out the designer fashion sales going on. Some key retailers frequently run sales on all the best brands like Hugo Boss, Gucci, and many others. Crucially, these tend to give you the chance to buy all your essentials like t-shirts, shorts, boxers, and other everyday clothing. It also gives you the chance to buy stylish coats or shirts ready for a fun night out or anywhere else that you're keen to impress.

Balmain:

Read more
This is not a drill: Panerai watches are up to 31% off right now
A close-up of a man's hand wearing a Panerai Luminor Marina.

Right now, Jomashop has a huge sale on Panerai watches with some great watch deals for anyone keen to treat themselves to a new timepiece. If you’re looking to buy a new watch, either for yourself or as a gift for a loved one, this is a great chance to do so while saving thousands on your purchase. There are over 400 watches in the sale so it’s a good move to see what’s out there for yourself by clicking the button below. If you need some guidance on what to expect though, keep reading while we take you through what we recommend.

What to shop for in the Panerai watch sale
With some of the best watches around in the Panerai sale, it can be hard to know where to begin. One neat highlight is the

Read more
Gucci sale: Up to $250 off belts, shoes, wallets, and more
A man wearing the Ace tennis sneakers.

No outfit is complete without a few accessories. Whether you love watches, sneakers, belts, wallets, sunglasses or hats, any and all of these accessories are a great way to add a personalized touch to your everyday looks. Gucci lovers get excited because you can now grab some of the brand's trendy and versatile accessories at a discounted price.

Gilt is offering up to 28% off Gucci accessories that feature bright colors and the brand's popular G logo. No matter what accessory you end up purchasing during this sale, you'll be adding a high-end new item to your wardrobe. Click the button below to start shopping.

Read more