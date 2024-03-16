Christian Louboutin sale: Up to $520 off sneakers and loafers

For high-end sneaker deals, check out the Gilt sale on Christian Louboutin sneakers as well as many other items such as t-shirts and accessories. The home of some of the best designer sneaker sales and so much more, we’re taking a look at what the Christian Louboutin sale has to offer. You can also tap the button below to check out the nearly 150 different items that feature as part of the sale.

What to shop for in the Christian Louboutin sale

One of the best sneaker brands, there are some fantastic Christian Louboutin sneakers in the sale. One highlight is the which is down to $680 from $845. It’s available in black suede and silver-tone hardware with contrast stitching. They look understated but cool which makes them great for pairing with any other clothing ensemble you’re thinking of wearing. There’s a lightly padded leather insole along with a rubber sole with traction. Lace-up closure is always easy to see and use so these are perfectly effective shoes.

If you’d prefer loafers, check out the . It’s down to $720 from $895. It has black textured fabric with grosgrain trim while there’s a smooth leather sole and a one-inch heel for a small lift. The lightly padded leather insole gives you some protection too. They’re great for a stylish casual piece of footwear and will suit most occasions.

For some neat sliders, check out the which is down to $500 from $625. They’re made in black leather with a smooth leather insole and sole. There’s also the 3D logo of Christian Louboutin on the top of the sliders. They’re perfect for when your feet need a little more liberation.

For comfy espadrilles, check out the which is 27% off so it’s now $504 instead of $695. They’re available in brown suede with croc-embossed leather, a penny strap, grosgrain trim, and fold-down back.

We’ve picked out just a few of the items in the Christian Louboutin sale going on at Gilt. There are many more sneakers, loafers, sliders, and other footwear, making now the perfect time to check out what’s around. You won’t be disappointed with some huge discounts going on today.

