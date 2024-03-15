 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Breitling watches are as much as 58% off today — no strings attached

Jen Allen
By
Breitling Navimeter B01
Breitling

Jomashop has some amazing watch deals right now including substantial discounts on Breitling watches. When we talk substantial, we mean up to 53% off select models so this is the ideal time to treat yourself to a new watch. Keen to learn more? Hit the button below and you can take a look through the 33 watches on sale for yourself. If you want some advice on what’s worth checking out, keep reading and we’ll take you through our recommendations.

What to shop for in the Breitling watch sale

If you’re looking for one of the best watches, Breitling offers some great models. One of the biggest discounts in the sale is on the . Use the code BTA800 and you bring the watch down to just $3,195 from $7,000 so you’re saving a huge 54% off the regular price. The watch has a silver-tone stainless steel case with an anthracite calfskin leather strap. It has a unidirectional rotating silver-tone stainless steel bezel with black dial and silver-tone hands so it looks great.

Recommended Videos

For something a little different, check out the for $2,495 when you use the code BTA100. It has a black composite ultralight polymer case with a red rubber strap. Additionally, there’s a bi-directional rotating black composite bezel that shows compass markings. There are also pulsometer markings around the outer rim. It’s an eye-catching design that’s perfect for something a little different.

Related

There’s also the which is $3,625 after using the code BTA100. It works out as a 36% discount which is great to see. It has a stainless steel case with a black rubber Aero Classic strap. There’s also a unidirectional rotating stainless steel bezel with a black ceramic top ring. Its black dial has luminous silver-tone hands and index hour markers. It all looks suitably classy and smart.

We’ve only picked out a few of the Breitling watches on sale at Jomashop right now. There are discounts of up to 58% with watches starting from just $2,395. Each is sure to be a hit depending on your personal taste. There’s something for every occasion from work to dates or evenings out. Check them out now before the sale ends soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jen Allen
Jen Allen
Freelance Writer
Jen Allen is a technology and lifestyle writer with over 10 years of experience.
Designer loafer sale: Up to 70% off Gucci, Versace, and more
Gucci Loafers

It's okay to admit that your favorite pair of shoes is your beloved white sneakers. You probably wear these on repeat due to their versatility, ease and comfort but now is the time to take the plunge and find a new everyday shoes. If you want something a bit more formal than sneakers, loafers are an extremely great option.

The right loafers can make you as stylish as a movie icon and there is a sale at Gilt happening right now where you can purchase a bunch of designer styles. You can get up to 70% off loafers from brands such as Gucci, Ferragamo, TOD's, Fendi, Versace, Valentino and more. Click the button below to start browsing these discounted loafer styles.

Read more
There’s a huge sale happening on Tissot watches — from $105
tissott watch deals jomashop march 2024 tissot seastar 1000 powermatic 80

If you've heard it once, you've heard it a million times. A watch is an absolute must-have accessory for any guy. No matter what brand you decide to choose, a watch will immediately elevate your outfit and add a small but strong touch of style. For those looking to add a new luxury watch to their collection, we have a sale for you.

Right now at Jomashop, you can get up to 71% off Tissot watches. There are hundreds of different styles to choose from in various colors and materials. Tissot also recently introduced four incredible new chronograph watches to its lineup. Click the button below to start browsing these discounted styles and find yourself a new accessory.

Read more
Pigs must be flying because Bell & Ross watches are up to 54% off
bell and ross watch sale jomashop march 2024 official partner patrouille de france 1

Some of the best watch deals continue to come from Jomashop with the site now hosting a huge sale on Bell and Ross watches. There’s up to 54% off select models with great discounts on many other watches too. There are over a dozen different Bell and Ross watches available in the sale so the best thing to do is click on the button below to see what’s out there for yourself. However, if you’re keen to see what we recommend, keep reading while we take you through our highlights.

What to shop for in the Bell and Ross sale
Anyone who loves buying the best watches will appreciate the design of Bell and Ross watches. There are some super stylish options around such as the

Read more