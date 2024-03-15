Breitling watches are as much as 58% off today — no strings attached

Jomashop has some amazing watch deals right now including substantial discounts on Breitling watches. When we talk substantial, we mean up to 53% off select models so this is the ideal time to treat yourself to a new watch. Keen to learn more? Hit the button below and you can take a look through the 33 watches on sale for yourself. If you want some advice on what’s worth checking out, keep reading and we’ll take you through our recommendations.

What to shop for in the Breitling watch sale

If you’re looking for one of the best watches, Breitling offers some great models. One of the biggest discounts in the sale is on the . Use the code BTA800 and you bring the watch down to just $3,195 from $7,000 so you’re saving a huge 54% off the regular price. The watch has a silver-tone stainless steel case with an anthracite calfskin leather strap. It has a unidirectional rotating silver-tone stainless steel bezel with black dial and silver-tone hands so it looks great.

For something a little different, check out the for $2,495 when you use the code BTA100. It has a black composite ultralight polymer case with a red rubber strap. Additionally, there’s a bi-directional rotating black composite bezel that shows compass markings. There are also pulsometer markings around the outer rim. It’s an eye-catching design that’s perfect for something a little different.

There’s also the which is $3,625 after using the code BTA100. It works out as a 36% discount which is great to see. It has a stainless steel case with a black rubber Aero Classic strap. There’s also a unidirectional rotating stainless steel bezel with a black ceramic top ring. Its black dial has luminous silver-tone hands and index hour markers. It all looks suitably classy and smart.

We’ve only picked out a few of the Breitling watches on sale at Jomashop right now. There are discounts of up to 58% with watches starting from just $2,395. Each is sure to be a hit depending on your personal taste. There’s something for every occasion from work to dates or evenings out. Check them out now before the sale ends soon.

