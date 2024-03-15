 Skip to main content
Get up to 22% off Birkenstock’s trademark Arizona sandals

You don’t have to wait until the summertime to start wearing comfortable and stylish sandals. Those who want to add Birkenstocks to their closet or grab a new style from this brand will be happy to know that Gilt is offering discounts on a bunch of different styles.

The brand’s popular Arizona sandals are now available for 22% off along with other styles such as Siena, Sydney, Kyoto and Boston. Grab one (or two) of these sandals during this sale to give your feet the comfort and fashionable accessory they deserve. Click the button to start shopping and browse the available Birkenstock styles.

What you should buy during the Birkenstock sale

Before we start, here is how to keep your leather sandals looking fresh and clean. If you want the classic and trademark Birkenstock style, you should shop the Arizona style that is available in a ton of different color options. Grab them in white for $90, in dark brown leather for $120, in dark brown suede for $116, in beige for $90, in camo for $90 and in red for $74. If you want to purchase these sandals for the women in your life, there are a few options available for them as well. You can also shop the Arizona with a larger buckle option for $146 but no matter what style or color you pick, these sandals can be worn on and off the beach and in casual situations.

If clogs are more your style, shop the Boston Oiled Leather Clog for $120 in black or brown, the Profi-Birki Clog for $ 70, the Boston BS Waxy Leather Clog for $120 and the classic Boston Clog for $120. Some of these Birkenstock styles made our list of best sandals to wear for any occasion and continue to remain stylish for men all over the world.

Free your feet and give them the opportunity to wear new Birkenstocks. Head over to Gilt to start shopping some of the brand’s most popular and coveted styles before the sale is over. Plus, the Arizona style is the perfect gift for anybody in your life who likes casual footwear as well as keeping up with the current trends.

