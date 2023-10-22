 Skip to main content
Over 50 Swatch watches just had their prices slashed

Albert Bassili
Swatch Sistem 51
Swatch

There are a lot of different Swatch options to go with, each giving you an interesting style and personality to show off with. That said, short of designing your own Swatch watch, you’ll have to stick with the designs that Swatch has already. Luckily, there are tons to pick from, and this Amazon sale will net you various types of Swatches with various price budgets and looks. While it’s worth checking out the complete sale, we’ve collected some of our favorite picks for you to check out below.

What you should buy in Amazon’s Swatch sale

There are a lot of different types of Swatches you can go for, but if you want something minimalist and budget-friendly, this Swatch SOMETHING NEW unisex watch is a good option. It’s been , comes with a 31-millimeter casing, luminous hour and minute hands, and is good for up to 99 feet underwater. If you want something a bit more premium-looking, this gorgeous Swatch CYDERALBLUE is going and has a thicker 41-millimeter casing and a 100-foot water resistence. More premium still and with some extra functionality is the Swatch orologio CHECKPOINT RED, with an orange and black band and style; it has several different metrics and is , down from $150.

You can also get quite a few Swatch deals where the internals are visible through the watch face, the cheapest of which is the Swatch Time to Blue Big that has a black exterior and blue mechanisms on the inside and is 5. A little bit more premium and easier to see is the Swatch Fresh Squeeze, and as the name suggests, it has a lime band and body, dark blueish-grayish numbers, and internals, which contrast really well and you can . Of course, the highest-end of these types of watches is the Swatch LET’S PARADE, which is and is a transparent and multi-color watch that lets you see almost completely through the watch.

Of course, if you’d like something a bit more esoteric, there are some great artwork Swatches you grab. For example, this Swatch Blue Sky has an excellent piece of artwork that will make you feel as if you’re carrying a museum art piece with you, and it’s been . There’s also this KAMESENNIN X SWATCH Unisex Watch that will and looks quite funky. There’s also this street-art style Swatch Ishtar that’s been , which is a bit pricey, but the artwork is worth it.

