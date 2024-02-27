 Skip to main content
Alo Yoga sale: 20% off shorts, sweatshirts, joggers, and more

Victoria Garcia
By
Man doing yoga in Alo
Alo

If you are one of those guys who is always in athleisure gear, we’ve got a sale for you. Right now, you can get 20% off shorts, sweatshirts, joggers, jackets and more from Alo Yoga. Not just for yoga enthusiasts, this brand is perfect for any type of workout and people everywhere are obsessed with their apparel for traveling purposes.

Alo Yoga doesn’t have too many sales throughout the year, so be sure to stock up on some of your favorite comfortable and stylish items before time runs out. Click the button below to start browsing ASAP.

What you should buy during the Alo Yoga sale

Alo Yoga is one of the most popular brands that have the best workout clothes for every fitness routine. Whether you are a marathon runner, speed walker, weight lifter or yoga lover, you can wear anything from Alo Yoga to complete your workout. Shop shorts including the Chill Short for $62, the Plow Board Short for $62, the Accolade Sweat Short for $54, the 7″ Repetition Short for $54 and the 7″ Sport Short for $54. If you prefer working out in joggers, you’ll find the Highline Cargo Sweatpant for $110, the Cargo Division Field Pant for $118, the Renew Lounge Pant for $78 and the Triumph Sweatpant for $78.

No workout is complete with a hoodie or sweatshirt to wear before, during or after your sweat session. Shop the Triumph Crewneck Sweater for $62, the Core Hooded Runner for $54, the Unisex Sherpa for $134, the Conquer Reform Long Sleeve with Hood for $75 and the Impel Sweatshirt for $104. Outdoor runners will appreciate jacket options including the Ripstop 1/4 On-Set Jacket for $118 or the Repeat Running Jacket for $110. Last but certainly not least, you can also snag an Alo Yoga mat at a discounted price. Shop the Tie Dye Warrior Mat for $97 in three color options that can be considered one of the 10 best yoga mats for for men.

The bottom line is that Alo Yoga apparel is great for just about any casual occasion. It is great for exercising, traveling, lounging or running errands when you want to be comfortable, cozy and stylish at the same time. Shop this sale now for 20% off select styles.

Victoria is a NYC based editor and writer that writes about everything from beauty and fashion to tech and home products.
