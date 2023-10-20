Championship baseball, a spooky new reality series, and more

Anytime you’re wondering what’s on TV, it’s easy to get overwhelmed by the sheer volume of new shows and movies at your disposal. Every weekend brings new debuts across a wide array of streaming services, and it can be hard to keep track of what’s worth checking out and what you can skip. Thankfully, we’ve got you covered with recommendations for movies and TV shows across a wide array of different streaming services. This is what to watch this weekend.
Best new shows to watch
What to watch on Netflix
Bodies (2023)
New on Hulu
Living for the Dead (2023)
New on Max
Our Flag Means Death (2022)
New on Amazon Prime
Creepshow (2019)
New on Disney+
Loki (2021)
Best new movies to stream
New on Netflix
Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris (2023)
A documentary telling the story of Vjeran Tomic, Paris’s Spider-Man is sure to have anyone interested in unusual stories and true crime riveted. Tomic made headlines in the 2010s for pulling off robberies many thought unimaginable through a combination of unique climbing skills and his own imagination. Now, this documentary is set to bring his story to an even wider audience, and help the public understand who Tomic is, and how he honed the skills he ultimately used to rob the Paris Museum and other high-profile buildings around the city.
What to watch on Hulu
Cobweb (2023)
Catch up on Max
Scream (1996)
What to watch on Prime
Totally Killer (2023)
What’s on TV: Sports
UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski — 10/21
A featherweight fight between two of the very best in the sport, this matchup between two fighters who have a combined three losses on their records is guaranteed to be explosive. Although it isn’t the title fight many originally expected to occupy this timeslot, this fight should be more than enough for UFC fans who are eager to see one that goes as long as possible. The fight kicks off at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday.
Playoff Baseball
There are only four teams left in Major League Baseball, and we’ll likely know which two are headed to the World Series by the end of the weekend. The Phillies are currently in the lead in the NLCS, and the Rangers in the ALCS, but the Diamondbacks and Astros aren’t out of the hunt yet. There’s still plenty of baseball left to play, and only time will tell which two teams are headed to the big dance at the end of the season. Will we see a rematch of last year? It’s still possible, although it may not be the likeliest outcome at this point.
United States Grand Prix — 10/22
Formula One comes stateside with the United States Grand Prix, which will be held at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. This is not the last time that Formula One will be stateside this season, and as the sport becomes more and more popular in America, it seems like it may draw bigger and bigger crowds. Will Formula One eventually be able to surpass NASCAR’s persistent popularity? Only time will tell. The race kicks off at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.
Miami Dolphins vs. Philadelphia Eagles — 10/22
Two 5-1 teams facing off in primetime is a recipe for an exciting game. The Dolphins have looked like one of the league’s most dominant teams all season, thanks to a nearly unstoppable offense. The Eagles, meanwhile, are coming off of a loss and a season that took them all the way to a devastating Super Bowl loss. Expectations are through the roof for both teams this season, and it’s not impossible that these two teams could meet again in the last game of the season, which only adds to the stakes of this game. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.
Editors' Recommendations
- Your weekend watch list for October 14-15: John Oliver, Moonlighting & more
- Your weekend watch list for October 7-8: F1, The Boogeyman, Fair Play & more
- Why was Brad Pitt at an F1 race this weekend?
- The best Hot Ones episodes: These celebs are our favorites to watch
- F1 Saudi Arabian GP live stream: Watch Formula 1 for free