Watch FA Cup Semi Final: Chelsea vs Man City Live Stream

Wondering how to tune into the Chelsea vs Man City live stream? The match is being broadcast exclusively through ESPN+ in the U.S. If you don’t already subscribe to the sports-focused streaming service, you can sign up now for $6 per month (cancel anytime) or $60 for an annual subscription. Registering takes no more than a minute, so you’ll be able to watch Chelsea vs Man City in no time.

How to Watch Chelsea vs Man City Online in the U.S.

Chelsea vs Man City kicks off at 12:30 PM ET / 9:30 AM PT on Saturday, April 17 (today!). As we said before, you will need to sign up for an ESPN+ subscription to watch the action unfold live. Fortunately, you can do so for just $6 with no strings attached, meaning you can cancel your membership immediately after the game should you wish to and you won’t be charged another dime.

ESPN+ is the exclusive streaming partner for the FA Cup this side of the pond, making it the only legal way to watch the Chelsea vs Man City live stream. It’s home to more than just soccer, though: It’s filled with both live and archived MLB, MLS, NBA, and NHL matches, as well as content from PGA Golf, Top Rank Boxing, UFC, and the United Soccer League — making it a must for sports fans.

If you’re an existing Disney+ and Hulu subscriber and want to add ESPN+ to the mix, you may want to consider signing up for The Disney Bundle instead. This gets you unlimited access to Disney+ and ESPN+, as well as Hulu, for only $13 per month. That’s $5 less than it would cost to subscribe to the trio individually or in other words, you’re getting ESPN+ thrown in for free.

