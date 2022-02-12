  1. Culture
What Time Is the UFC Fight Tonight? UFC 271 Schedule 

Lucas Coll
UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 is happening tonight, with a long-awaited championship rematch as the headliner. At the Toyota Center arena in Houston, Texas, middleweight champion Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya will face former champ Robert “The Reaper” Whittaker in a contest for the title. There are 15 fights planned across three fight cards, and if you’re planning to watch the UFC 271 online live stream on ESPN+, here’s when you’ll need to tune in so you don’t miss any of the action.

As with most UFC pay-per-view events, UFC 271 has three fight cards. The early prelims start at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT with six bouts on deck; this is followed by the preliminary card at 8 p.m. ET with four fights planned. Finally, the main card — which is the pay-per-view part of the show — starts at 10 p.m. ET, with five matchups including the championship headliner. Since the UFC blocks out about 30 minutes for main card fights, we expect Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker to head into the Octagon for their title rematch at or shortly after midnight ET.

The main event is a big one, as you’d expect from a UFC PPV. Adesanya and Whittaker have a bit of history: The two first faced each other in 2019, when Whittaker was the reigning middleweight champion and Adesanya was the interim champ. They met at UFC 243 in a title unification bout where Adesanya emerged the victor after a second-round knockout via punches. The newly crowned champion has gone on to defend his title three times and remains undefeated in the middleweight division, although he did unsuccessfully challenge for the light heavyweight belt — the only loss so far on his 21-1 record.

Since losing the middleweight championship to Adesanya in 2019, Whittaker has racked up three straight victories, earning him a rematch and a shot at reclaiming the throne. This is a highly anticipated matchup considering that The Reaper is arguably the only serious challenger for the middleweight title right now, so if you want to watch UFC 271 online and see who will stand as champion once the dust settles, then there’s still time to sign up for ESPN+ and grab the main card pay-per-view.

