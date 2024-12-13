 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The best shows like Slow Horses to stream next

They may not have Gary Oldman, but these dramas are as good as Slow Horses

By
Gary Oldman in Slow Horses.
Apple TV+

Slow Horses has been a sleeper hit for Apple TV+ for the last few years. Popular enough to warrant more seasons but not reaching massive mainstream acknowledgment yet, the Gary Oldman-feature spy thriller provides a ton of drama and an interesting premise to keep fans of British TV entertained for hours on end. Apple TV+ has been the perfect home for the series as the streamer features tons of great genre-specific shows and several outlets for movie stars to dive into television, such as Seth Rogen and his new comedy.

With the most recent season of Slow Horses recently wrapping up, fans are going to want to watch other spy thrillers and espionage dramas. We have just what the doctor ordered, with a slew of similar political mysteries, historical dramas, and cliffhanger-heavy dramas until the show returns for another season. These are the best shows like Slow Horses to stream next.

Recommended Videos

The Americans (2013)

The Americans
tv-ma
6 Seasons
Genre
Crime, Drama
Stars
Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys, Holly Taylor
Created by
Joe Weisberg
Watch on Hulu

The Americans is one of the most complex political shows ever put on TV. Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys are excellent as Soviet spies during the height of the Cold War. They settle down in the United States and have a family in an attempt to look discreet, but the line between what’s real and what’s a facade gets blurrier every day. The Americans often got buried beneath other great shows throughout the 2010s, but it maintained a consistent audience and critical love that helped it become one of FX’s best shows. If you love Russell in this series, you’ll also enjoy her in the Netflix hit The Diplomat.

Related

Patriot (2015)

Patriot
tv-ma
2 Seasons
Genre
Comedy, Drama
Stars
Michael Dorman, Terry O'Quinn, Kurtwood Smith
Created by
Steven Conrad
Watch on Amazon

Michael Dorman and Kurtwood Smith feature in this series surrounding the Iranian nuclear threat to the United States. Dorman plays an intelligence officer who goes undercover in the Midwest and tries to keep tensions to a minimum at a blue-collar industrial plant. Patriot understands its audience and caters to those who are interested in the politics of the Middle East and how it impacts American lives daily.

Condor (2018)

Condor
tv-ma
2 Seasons
Genre
Crime, Drama
Stars
Max Irons, Constance Zimmer, Alexei Bondar
Created by
Jason Smilovic, Todd Katzberg, Ken Robinson
Watch on Amazon

Condor starts out with a bang. Right from the jump, the audience knows something is very wrong after the main character finds out he’s the only surviving member of his office after a mysterious slaughter at work. With his CIA training in tow, Joe Turner must put the pieces of the puzzle together and decide why his corporate setting was under fire and if the motivations of the killer are something to worry about for everyone else in the area. Max Irons is underrated in the lead role. Brendan Fraser makes a recurring guest appearance throughout the first season.

Killing Eve (2018)

Killing Eve
tv-14
4 Seasons
Genre
Crime, Drama
Stars
Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw
Created by
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Watch on Netflix

Killing Eve soiled its great reputation with an underwhelming series finale, but that shouldn’t dissuade new viewers from giving this spy series a try. The first couple of seasons feature some of the best spy drama in TV history as Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer play a game of cat and mouse. Comer plays a skilled killer, and Oh plays the intelligence agent trying to track her down. Both women are equally engaged in winning the battle against the other one. The relationship between the characters resembles that of the two leads in Hannibal.

London Spy (2015)

London Spy
tv-ma
1 Season
Genre
Drama
Stars
Ben Whishaw, Edward Holcroft, Jim Broadbent
Created by
Tom Rob Smith
Watch on xumo-play

London Spy starts out as a charming romance story between two gay men with contrasting personalities. When one of the partners is killed, the remaining lovebird has to figure out how detective work operates to solve the death. His boyfriend was in the Secret Intelligence Service, so that’s a good place to start looking for answers, right? You’ll have to watch to find out. The only bad thing about London Spy is its short length. Ben Winshaw and Jim Broadbent are excellent.

Broadchurch (2013)

Broadchurch
tv-ma
3 Seasons
Genre
Crime, Drama, Mystery
Stars
David Tennant, Olivia Colman, Julie Hesmondhalgh
Created by
Chris Chibnall
Watch on Amazon
Broadchurch is somewhat the British version of True Detective. Incredible actors like David Tennant and Olivia Coleman play the lead detectives who must battle each other’s egos and the dirty secrets of their small town while solving heinous crimes. The use of setting, family themes, and personal drama heightens the murder mystery components of the show to make for one of the most well-rounded detective series on any streamer.

Bad Sisters (2022)

Bad Sisters
tv-ma
2 Seasons
Genre
Comedy, Crime, Drama
Stars
Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle
Created by
Sharon Horgan, Brett Baer, Dave Finkel
Watch on Amazon

Sticking with Apple TV+ will lead you to the feminist mystery drama Bad Sisters. This one is not so much an espionage thriller but more of an old-fashioned mystery drama in the vein of Only Murders in the Building if we were to draw comparisons to its peers. The five actresses who play the Garvey sisters are in sync every second they share the screen as they dig deeper into the mysteries of both their family members and the murders and deaths that haunt the family.

Burn Notice (2007)

Burn Notice
tv-pg
7 Seasons
Genre
Action & Adventure, Drama, Crime
Stars
Jeffrey Donovan, Gabrielle Anwar, Bruce Campbell
Created by
Matt Nix
Watch on Hulu
Burn Notice stars Jeffrey Donovan as a disgraced spy who takes matters into his own hands around Miami. With plenty of crimes to investigate on his own, including the drama surrounding his exit from the intelligence agency he used to work for, Michael Weston always has work on his table. This spy drama is a simple watch that gets very addictive.

Editors’ Recommendations

Movie images and data from:
Topics
Shawn Laib
Shawn Laib
Contributor
Shawn Laib is a freelance writer with publications such as Den of Geek, Quote.com, Edge Media Network, diaTribe, SUPERJUMP…
Hulu’s Paradise: Sterling K. Brown leads a high-stakes murder mystery
The actor from 'This is Us' returns to the small screen
hulu paradise season 1 los angeles sep 17 sterling k brown at the

Fans of political thrillers, the NBC hit This is Us, and Hulu original series will all be fascinated in the newest drama to intermingle all three of these qualifiers. Paradise stars Sterling K. Brown as a Secret Service agent to the late President of the United States (portrayed by Sonic the Hedgehog's James Marsden) who becomes embroiled in a murder mystery after the leader of the free world is killed immediately after making contact with Brown's character. People suspect that Brown is potentially the assassin, and he must work his way out of the mess while uncovering the secrets behind the investigation.

The series is created by Dan Fogelman (the creator of This is Us and therefore a collaborator with Brown from that series.) In a streaming world that now likes to lean heavily into cinematic themes and more theatrical storytelling on the small screen, it would appear that Hulu is allowing Fogelman a lot of creative liberties and a decent budget to make Paradise as thrilling and immersive as possible. We have all of the available information at your fingertips right here. This is everything we know so far about Paradise on Hulu.
Who is starring in Paradise on Hulu?

Read more
The best AI movies: How Hollywood predicted the rise of robots
Blade Runner, The Terminator, and more
Blade Runner Harrison Ford

Artificial intelligence used to be something authors and creatives mused about throughout their novels and films. Many people didn't expect to actually live to see AI take such a prominent position in our daily lives. From Google using AI to answer simple questions to large companies making robots run by it (such as Tesla), it seems that the future has finally arrived.

Movies about AI have always been some of the most fascinating, scary, and ambitious in Hollywood. Incredible directors from Stanley Kubrick to actors like Will Smith have participated in these famous films about the future of humanity and robotics and how the two entities can co-exist or cease to exist. We have the ultimate list of movies about AI that were scarily accurate.

Read more
Prime Video has a number of insane streaming subscription deals for Black Friday
The deals include deep discounts on Paramount+, AMC+, and more.
Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick

Every year, we're inundated with deals around Black Friday designed to get us to pony up some cash. Some of those deals are better than others, and this year, one of the very best deals is actually not on any physical merchandise. Instead, it's the heavily discounted prices Amazon Prime Video is offering users who want to subscribe to additional streaming services through the platform.

Paramount+ with Showtime is currently 75% off for the first two months, bringing the subscription price down from $11.99/mo. to $2.99/mo. for those two months. With that subscription you can watch everything from Survivor to Top Gun: Maverick and plenty of other great films and TV shows in between.

Read more