Slow Horses has been a sleeper hit for Apple TV+ for the last few years. Popular enough to warrant more seasons but not reaching massive mainstream acknowledgment yet, the Gary Oldman-feature spy thriller provides a ton of drama and an interesting premise to keep fans of British TV entertained for hours on end. Apple TV+ has been the perfect home for the series as the streamer features tons of great genre-specific shows and several outlets for movie stars to dive into television, such as Seth Rogen and his new comedy.

With the most recent season of Slow Horses recently wrapping up, fans are going to want to watch other spy thrillers and espionage dramas. We have just what the doctor ordered, with a slew of similar political mysteries, historical dramas, and cliffhanger-heavy dramas until the show returns for another season. These are the best shows like Slow Horses to stream next.

The Americans (2013) tv-ma 6 Seasons 6 Seasons Genre Crime, Drama Stars Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys, Holly Taylor Created by Joe Weisberg Watch on Hulu The Americans is one of the most complex political shows ever put on TV. Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys are excellent as Soviet spies during the height of the Cold War. They settle down in the United States and have a family in an attempt to look discreet, but the line between what’s real and what’s a facade gets blurrier every day. The Americans often got buried beneath other great shows throughout the 2010s, but it maintained a consistent audience and critical love that helped it become one of FX’s best shows. If you love Russell in this series, you’ll also enjoy her in the Netflix hit The Diplomat.

Patriot (2015) tv-ma 2 Seasons 2 Seasons Genre Comedy, Drama Stars Michael Dorman, Terry O'Quinn, Kurtwood Smith Created by Steven Conrad Watch on Amazon Michael Dorman and Kurtwood Smith feature in this series surrounding the Iranian nuclear threat to the United States. Dorman plays an intelligence officer who goes undercover in the Midwest and tries to keep tensions to a minimum at a blue-collar industrial plant. Patriot understands its audience and caters to those who are interested in the politics of the Middle East and how it impacts American lives daily.

Condor (2018) tv-ma 2 Seasons 2 Seasons Genre Crime, Drama Stars Max Irons, Constance Zimmer, Alexei Bondar Created by Jason Smilovic, Todd Katzberg, Ken Robinson Watch on Amazon Condor starts out with a bang. Right from the jump, the audience knows something is very wrong after the main character finds out he’s the only surviving member of his office after a mysterious slaughter at work. With his CIA training in tow, Joe Turner must put the pieces of the puzzle together and decide why his corporate setting was under fire and if the motivations of the killer are something to worry about for everyone else in the area. Max Irons is underrated in the lead role. Brendan Fraser makes a recurring guest appearance throughout the first season.

Killing Eve (2018) tv-14 4 Seasons 4 Seasons Genre Crime, Drama Stars Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw Created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge Watch on Netflix Killing Eve soiled its great reputation with an underwhelming series finale, but that shouldn’t dissuade new viewers from giving this spy series a try. The first couple of seasons feature some of the best spy drama in TV history as Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer play a game of cat and mouse. Comer plays a skilled killer, and Oh plays the intelligence agent trying to track her down. Both women are equally engaged in winning the battle against the other one. The relationship between the characters resembles that of the two leads in Hannibal.

London Spy (2015) tv-ma 1 Season 1 Season Genre Drama Stars Ben Whishaw, Edward Holcroft, Jim Broadbent Created by Tom Rob Smith Watch on xumo-play London Spy starts out as a charming romance story between two gay men with contrasting personalities. When one of the partners is killed, the remaining lovebird has to figure out how detective work operates to solve the death. His boyfriend was in the Secret Intelligence Service, so that’s a good place to start looking for answers, right? You’ll have to watch to find out. The only bad thing about London Spy is its short length. Ben Winshaw and Jim Broadbent are excellent.

Broadchurch (2013) tv-ma 3 Seasons 3 Seasons Genre Crime, Drama, Mystery Stars David Tennant, Olivia Colman, Julie Hesmondhalgh Created by Chris Chibnall Watch on Amazon Broadchurch is somewhat the British version of True Detective. Incredible actors like David Tennant and Olivia Coleman play the lead detectives who must battle each other’s egos and the dirty secrets of their small town while solving heinous crimes. The use of setting, family themes, and personal drama heightens the murder mystery components of the show to make for one of the most well-rounded detective series on any streamer.

Bad Sisters (2022) tv-ma 2 Seasons 2 Seasons Genre Comedy, Crime, Drama Stars Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle Created by Sharon Horgan, Brett Baer, Dave Finkel Watch on Amazon Sticking with Apple TV+ will lead you to the feminist mystery drama Bad Sisters. This one is not so much an espionage thriller but more of an old-fashioned mystery drama in the vein of Only Murders in the Building if we were to draw comparisons to its peers. The five actresses who play the Garvey sisters are in sync every second they share the screen as they dig deeper into the mysteries of both their family members and the murders and deaths that haunt the family.