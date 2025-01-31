 Skip to main content
You can now download the terrible self-help book from ‘Severance’

You can learn all of the life lessons that helped the innies escape.

Ricken on the cover of The You You Are.
If you’re looking for bad advice, Severance has the book for you. The You You Are, the terrible self-help book at the center of the show is now available for download. The book is key to the innie’s decision to try and escape from the confines of Lumon, in spite of the fact that it is hilariously awful.

Now, Apple has made eight chapters of the audiobook downloadable for free. You can claim your download here.

Additionally, Michael Chernus, the actor who plays Ricken, the book’s author, also narrates an audiobook version that Apple promises will guide “you on a brave journey of self-learnedness.”

“Fertile with mind-engorging insights, The You You Are is an invitation to merge with your true ‘You,’ and expel from your essence the dead-eyed conventionalism that has defined your life since infancy,” the official description explains.

After a note from the author, the book proceeds with chapters titled: “Name, Name, Go Away,” “Good God?,” “A Coitus Among Us,” “Destiny, An Acrostic Poem Experience by the Author, Ricken Hale,” “Wait, What Was That?” and “Wounds Unhealed.”

Although we haven’t heard the entire book in the series itself, we got some crucial snippets over the course of the show’s first season, including an important reminder that “at the center of industry is dust.”

The outies living outside of Lumon view The You You Are as a ridiculous exercise in vanity, but when it is smuggled into the office, the innies find its rote text hugely motivational. It inspires them to separate themselves from their work and try to assert their own identities. Now, you can see whether the book will inspire you too.

