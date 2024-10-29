The series is set to adapt a novel that will be released in 2026.

When it first debuted on Apple TV+, Presumed Innocent almost immediately became one of the streaming service’s biggest hits. So big, in fact, that even though the show was intended to be a limited series, it was renewed for a second season.

Given that the first season was adapted from a novel and movie of the same name, there were naturally questions about what the second season might focus on it. The Scott Turow novel that was the basis for the first season is being jettisoned for the second, according to reporting in Deadline. This new season will have a female lead, and will adapt Dissection of a Murder, an upcoming novel from Jo Murray.

Presumed Innocent Limited Series Trailer | Jake Gyllenhaal, Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, David E. Kelley

The book is set to be released in 2026, and follows Leila Reynolds, a defense attorney who has just been handed her first murder case. She knows that she’s in over her head, but the defendant is insistent that she represent him. Even worse, her husband is the prosecutor in the case. While Deadline is suggesting that some things about the upcoming season are still in flux, and it’s unclear whether any characters from the first season will continue over to the second. There’s also been no news about the casting for the upcoming season, so it’s unclear when the season might actually be released. Given that the book won’t be released until 2026, it may be several years before we see season 2, and when we do, it’ll be hugely different from the first season that was such a success for Apple TV+.