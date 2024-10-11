Two of the studio's biggest films of the 2000s will be getting follow-ups in the summer of 2025

Disney recently announced release dates for long-awaited sequels to two of its most well-regarded movies of the mid-2000s. Freakier Friday and the live-action Lilo & Stitch movies are both set to come out in the summer of 2025. Lilo & Stitch will be released on May 23, and Freakier Friday will hit theaters on Aug. 8.

Both movies were a major part of this year’s D23 presentation, and both are likely to be eagerly anticipated by plenty of adults who grew up watching them. Lilo & Stitch will follow many of the same beats as the original animated film, including being set in Hawaii and following two sisters who encounter a blue alien that completely upends their life.

Freakier Friday, meanwhile, stars Lindsey Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis 22 years after the original film. In that original film, Lohan and Curtis played a mother and daughter who switched bodies and came to better appreciate one another as a result. Here’s the official plot description: “A sequel to the beloved 2003 film with a multigenerational twist, the film picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.”

Much of the film’s original cast is set to return for this sequel, alongside new additions Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Sophia Hammons and Julia Butters. It seems like Disney will be betting big on mid-2000s nostalgia when both titles hit theaters next summer.