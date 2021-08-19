  1. Culture
Cheap Lego: Walmart is Having a Huge Sale on Bricks and Sets Today

Lego deals are always some of the most fun deals to check out and right now, Walmart is having a huge sale on bricks and sets. Whether you’re looking to buy something to share with your little ones, or you want an adult kit to construct by yourself, there are some awesome kits out there at great prices. Brick sets start from under $10 with plenty of sets to choose from. Check out the sale now.

The best Lego for adults is suitably varied and challenging but in a hugely satisfying way. The thinking here is that whether you’re building a boat, constructing a Star Wars X-Wing fighter, or piecing together a room of Hogwarts, the experience is great for stimulating your creativity as well as relieving stress.

Via the Walmart sale, there are options for every taste including the best Lego car sets for when you want to build that dream vehicle you can probably never afford in real life. We’re not going to tell you what to build because Lego is a pretty personal thing and we all have different favorites. However, there are some key highlights to consider.

Thanks to Lego embracing so many different brands, you can snap up the latest Lego Star Wars The Bad Batch range sets from $100 for something like the Attack Shuttle, or alternatively, you can embrace your game-loving side with one of the many Super Mario sets available ranging from $60 to $100. There are creative options too like a 3-in-1 fish tank for $30.

Even more creative options come from the brick sets on offer with massive brick boxes from $38, reduced from $60, as well as Duplo for your smallest child who’s keen to try out Legos for the first time ever.

See what we mean? With so many options available via the Walmart Lego sale, it’s tough to know where to begin. We won’t blame you if you go nuts and buy a lot. You could always stockpile for the holidays or simply treat yourself now. Whatever the plan, check out the Walmart Lego sale today to how much you could save on the best creative toy out there.

More Lego deals

Keen for even more Legos? We’ve got all the best Lego deals neatly rounded up below so you can find something for your budget as well as whatever you fancy building next.

LEGO Minecraft The Redstone Battle

$32 $40
Any fan of Minecraft would love to receive this Lego set from Minecraft Dungeons. The set includes four iconic Minecraft heroes namely Hex, Hedwig, Hal and Valorie which you can equip with weapons.
Buy at Amazon

EGO DC Batman: Batman Cowl

$5 $60
Collectible LEGO Batman cowl kit mounts on a stand for display. Sure to be conversation piece.
Buy at Amazon

LEGO Technic Porsche 911 RSR 42096 Race Car Building Set STEM Toy

$120 $150
Porsche 911 RSR race car building kit and STEM Toy for ages 10 and older. Realistic race car design details include aerodynamic bodywork, track map, and steering system.
Buy at Amazon

LEGO Harry Potter 4 Privet Drive 75968

$56 $70
Children's collectible LEGO playset reconstructs the Dursley family's home on Privet Drive. Includes minifigures of family members and friends including Harry Potter and more.
Buy at Amazon

LEGO Star Wars Imperial TIE Fighter 75300 Building Kit

$32 $40
Star Wars fans can play with the Star Wars Imperial TIE fighter after they build it with this construction LEGO set. Minifigures included..
Buy at Amazon

LEGO City Holiday Camper Van 60283 Building Kit

$16 $20
Mo, Dad, and baby minifigures are ready for travel in this kids building kit. Buld the Holiday Camper van to take on vacation or for home base fun.
Buy at Amazon

