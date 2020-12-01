There’s Still Time To Save on These Lego Deals on Amazon

Don’t put away your credit card just yet. While Black Friday and Cyber Monday are behind us, the deals are here to stay on select websites like Amazon for … drumroll, please … Cyber Week! Another opportunity for you to score big savings on a variety of items like a new mattress or children’s toys. This is great news for anyone who missed out on last week’s record-high savings or is looking to be an overachiever and get their holiday shopping done early.

If you’re playing Santa this year (sorry kids the truth is out), I’m sure there is a special someone in your life pining for a Lego set. These colorful building blocks have been around since we were children, and we doubt they’ll get ever get canceled or go out of style. Nothing like dolling out the gift of imagination and resilience. Surprisingly, Lego’s have gotten a lot more intricate and expensive over the years, which is why Cyber Week is the perfect time to purchase a set or five. And hey, while you’re at it buy yourself a new set. Legos have come a long way since we used them to learn primary colors or strengthen our imagination. These modern-day Lego sets can help you recreate Central Perk from Friends, Mario’s House from Super Mario, or even a Parisian Skyline. You can also save big on expansion packs or one-off sets like Star Warns Mandalorian Battle Pack, Ferrari Minifigures, or the Velociraptor from Jurassic World.

The truth of the matter is, if you don’t take advantage of these huge savings events, holiday shopping can get very overwhelming and expensive. Coworkers, nieces and nephews, white elephant — there are so many people on our lists. Plus, it’s already December which means there really isn’t that much time left. Why burden yourself with a last-minute fear-ridden trip to the mall on December 23rd when you can just sit back and let Amazon do the work for you. Prime members don’t even need to exercise any patience, as these items will be on your doorstep in less than two days if you order right now.

Frankly, there’s never a reason to pay full price on items. With up to a 30% discount on Lego sets, Amazon is practically begging you to save your money. Think of Cyber Week as your hail Mary. You thought the deals were behind you but instead of living a life with regret, you get one last chance to save big on some great items. Plus, Amazon has a stellar return policy if you find yourself reeling in sticker shock later.

