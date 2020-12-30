New Year’s Eve is here and we’ve come up with all kinds of brilliant ways of saying goodbye to a tumultuous 2020. It may all go down from a bit more distance this year — whether it’s a live performance, ball drop, or freezing and smashing the items that remind you of 2020 — but it will be celebratory nonetheless.

A new year is upon us and we think that calls for some rock ‘n’ roll. Kiss, one of the most iconic acts of all time, is taking us into 2021 with lighters drawn and denim vests clad. The world famous band, known for raucous live sets involving makeup, pyrotechnics, and a full-throttle stage presence, will play live from Dubai on New Year’s Eve. The show will boast 50 cameras, plenty of stage props and the Kiss-approved explosives, and some of your favorite tracks, from “Detroit Rock City” to “Rock and Roll All Nite.”

To the music industry’s credit, a lot of bands and performers have pivoted well this year. We’ve seen a host of fantastic live performances from home, sent straight into your living room via the power of the web. But given the fiery stage presence and broad reach of a band like Kiss, it’s safe to say there hasn’t been anything quite like this on the calendar as of yet. The show is set to stream worldwide and there are a host of packages for viewers at home, from basic live streams to VIP modes that include custom engraved tickets, special downloads, limited edition apparel, and more.

As always, the band is aiming to make “kiss-tory,” with a larger than life show that will blow up minds even if those minds are settled on couches far away. It sounds cheesy until you look up the rock ‘n’ roll pedigree of this glam-y, metal-driven band. Keep in mind that Kiss has turned down The Beatles, had members of its band catch their hair on fire during live performances, made a ridiculously-large commemorative band book (five feet in width), and so much more. The band’s driving footprint into the soil of music history continues today.

There’s a deep void called live music that we’ve dealt with since the grand shutdown in March of this year. Kiss won’t be able to cure things in one thunderous set, but the NYC band will surely offer some comfort in the form for amp-busting guitar hooks and blistering shock rock. Yeah, we want to be at the Atlantis in Dubai taking this all in and bidding 2020 a fond F-You. Kiss 2020 Goodbye promises to deliver the next best thing. So, break out the leather and eyeliner, connect to you best speaker set, and send the year out in earth-shattering style with Kiss.

You’ve never needed the intoxicating electric guitar riffs, pageantry, glitter, and explosions more. A lot of bands take to the stage New Year’s Eve to wow fans with extended sets and unexpected covers. But none command all of your senses quite to the extent that Kiss does.

