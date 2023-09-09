 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If this iPhone 15 rumor is true, you’ll only need one cable for (almost) all of your Apple stuff – so stock up now

Stock up on USB-C cables now before the prices skyrocket

Dannielle Beardsley
By
Various iPhones on a table.
Ameen ALmayuf / Unsplash

Every year, iPhone users sit and wait for the newest version to come out, waiting to see what feature or color Apple will drop on them next. One thing that always comes up with each release is those darn cables, with users needing to make sure they have the right type of cord for the port and that all accessories are compatible as well. Apple might finally be listening to the woes of its customers, and if the iPhone 15 rumors are true, you might only need one cable for all but one of your Apple devices. Sorry, Apple Watch, but you’re left out of this one.

An iPhone and airpods resting on an iPad.
Vista Wei / Unsplash

The feature being featured

While we love to see what colors and upgrades each iPhone will have, there is one thing about the 15 sending users into a frenzy. The talk of the town is that the iPhone 15 might come with a USB-C port instead of the signature lightning port.

Recommended Videos

To fully embrace the new port, with potential colors being green, blue, black, pink, yellow, and maybe orange, Apple might make it fun by having the cables match the color of the phone. Goodbye, white lightning, and hello, color wheel.

An iPhone 14 still in the box.
Thai Nguyen / Unsplash

Why the USB-C change now

Why Apple is maybe doing this with the iPhone 15 has a little to do with the pressure from the EU. Last year, the EU voted for legislation requiring smartphones, tablets, and other small tech devices to support USB-C charging by the end of 2024. Apple could wait until the next iPhone release to change over, but getting ahead of it might be easier on everyone. MacBooks and all but one of the iPads that Apple currently sells already charge via USB-C (and MagSafe wireless charging on newer laptops).

Why you should get USB-C cables now

You know once Apple drops a product, it sells out quickly, leaving you on the waiting list. And while a USB-C cable isn’t something new, when Apple officially switches over to it for the iPhone, you know they will be hard to find. 

Anker has an incredible option, with multiple colors and lengths available in a single or 2-pack, offering versatility in both aesthetics and function (we’ve all stayed in that hotel room that somehow still doesn’t have a convenient charging spot near the nightstand). This cable also has braided technology, which means the cable fray we are all familiar with isn’t an issue — and you can get it all at a pretty affordable price, too.

Seeing as how every list ranking the best to worst or most favored iPhones differs, you could see where Apple would have a hard time nailing down which features to include in the next model. But this seems to be one that — whether Apple was forced to make it or not — will give iPhone users a chance to be more compatible with other devices and accessories (anything that means we can cut down on cable clutter is fine by us). With the freedom to ditch the lightning cable in sight, we can’t wait to see where Apple and the iPhone will go from here.

Editors' Recommendations

Dannielle Beardsley
Dannielle Beardsley
Contributor
Dannielle has written for various websites, online magazines, and blogs. She loves everything celebrity and her favorite…
Ranked: The best serial killer movies of all time
The most masterful serial killer flicks, ranked
Jake Gyllenhaal and Robert Downey Jr. in Zodiac.

Whether they’re based on a true story or not, serial killer movies are often the most visceral, intense cinematic experiences you can have in any given two hours. While they may not be great for every occasion, a good movie about a serial killer can thrill like no other, and leave you with nightmares for weeks afterward. We’ve pulled the cream of the crop for this list, which features all manner of killers who kill for all manner of reasons, or for no reason at all. 

10. M (1931)

Read more
The 13 best shows on Starz to watch right now
From Outlander to Party Down, these are the best shows you can stream on Starz
Outlanders

Starz has proven since its inception that it can hang with larger competitors like Max. Although it's now making television in an incredibly crowded landscape, Starz has managed to regularly launch shows that make an impact, and it speaks to the enduring quality of these shows that they've also stood the test of time.
These shows have also spanned a wide array of genres, making viewers laugh and weep, often in equal measure. Through it all, though, these Starz shows have proven that it can reliably make shows that touch viewers, and endure for years after its time on the air has concluded.

Party Down (2009)

Read more
Burning Man stranded thousands, but they’re now leaving the desert
Chris Rock escapes Burning Man (along with everyone else)
Burning man festival temple

Some events, like Fyre Festival, were destined to be a disaster from the start -- but Burning Man is well established, having built a solid reputation since its inaugural event in 1986. Unfortunately, man, burning or otherwise, can't tame nature -- and extreme rains have caused chaos over the course of the week-long desert-based festival.

The rains were close to continuous and apparently the worst that the festival and its attendees have ever dealt with. According to multiple reports, the amount of rain that fell on the site during a 24-hour period this weekend was equal to the amount of rain the site usually sees in a two-to-three-month timeframe.

Read more