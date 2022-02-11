Nominees For iHeartRadio Music Awards Are Out

Despite his origins as a teen pop star over 10 years ago, Justin Bieber remains at the forefront of pop music. Take whatever jabs you want, but the man has talent. The latest evidence of these chops is the Biebs’ nine total nominations for iHeartRadio Music Award nominations in 2022, including being up for Male Artist of the Year.

The national streaming event released its annual nominees last week, with singer-songwriter and actress Olivia Rodrigo following closely behind Bieber with eight nominations, which includes contention for Female Artist of the Year.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards celebrates each year’s most-played songs and artists on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app. The free iHeart app is available on over 200 platforms, including on the web, iOS, Android, Alexa, automobiles, and more. The organization has been co-hosting its own awards show since 2014 when the app was purchased by Clear Channel Communications. First hosted in collaboration with NBC, the show moved to TNT and TBS before landing on Fox in 2019, 2021, and 2022.

Bieber is competing against past winners Drake, Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X, and The Weeknd for male artist of the year. He’s also up against Rodrigo for what’s shaped up to be a hotly contested Song of the Year race. Bieber has two songs in the category — “Peaches,” featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon and “Stay” with The Kid LAROI — which faces Rodrigo’s “Drivers License,” Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” Ariana Grande’s ”Positions,” Doja Cat and SZA’s “Kiss Me More,” Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits,” Adele’s “Easy on Me,” Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open,” and Dua Lipa’s “Levitating.”

Rodrigo goes up against several of these artists for Female Artist of the Year, including Grande, Lipa, Doja Cat, and Taylor Swift, who leads all artists with a total of 12 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

“The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards will once again celebrate the great artists and songs we’ve featured on iHeartRadio stations throughout the past year,” Tom Poleman, President and Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia, said in a press release. “We can’t wait to celebrate the year in music with iconic performances and never-before-seen collaborations.”

Fans will also be able to directly participate this year as iHeartRadio added two new categories — TikTok Songwriter of the Year and Best Comeback Album — both of which will be voted on by fans. Voting began on January 27 and will close on March 15 at 11:59 p.m. PST for all categories. Fans can vote on Twitter using the appropriate category and nominee hashtags or by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards.

Voting for our 2022 #iHeartAwards is officially open! 🤩🎶💕 Vote for all your faves on Twitter using the appropriate hashtags & also vote on https://t.co/aPueslpaIw Tickets: https://t.co/UqT7GLH6il pic.twitter.com/2XKPlAQg58 — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) January 27, 2022

The two-hour show is scheduled to air at 8 p.m. EST on March 22 on Fox from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Viewers can also listen to the show on nationwide iHeartMedia radio stations.

