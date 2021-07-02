Watch The Tomorrow War: Stream the New Movie TODAY

While the movie theaters may be reopening, there’s still a chance to see great new Blockbuster movies from your home. Right now, you can watch The Tomorrow War, the latest action sensation starring Chris Pratt, and it’s available exclusively on Amazon Prime. Telling the story of time travelers from the year 2051 who arrive to deliver an urgent message of a terrible war in the future, The Tomorrow War was originally set for the big screen but is now exclusively available via streaming. Here’s how to watch The Tomorrow War online.

Directed By: Chris McKay

Cast: Chris Pratt, J.K. Simmons, Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge

Runtime: 138 minutes

How to Watch The Tomorrow War Online in the U.S.

The Tomorrow War is available exclusively to stream via Amazon Prime Video as part of Amazon’s continuing efforts to release a steady stream of original content on the streaming service. Included in your usual Amazon Prime subscription, all you need to do is hit play to watch.

The Tomorrow War tells the story of Dan Forester, a biology teacher and Iraq War veteran, who encounters time travelers from the year 2051. The travelers have arrived to warn that humanity is on the brink of extinction due to alien invaders and that a worldwide draft has been initiated including soldiers from the past. From there, Dan is sent forward in time to combat the evil alien threat and attempt to save the world.

Featuring big names like Chris Pratt and J.K. Simmons, The Tomorrow War should be a great tale of good versus evil with some amazing special effects and a gripping narrative. It’s the ideal movie to kick back and relax with a bag of popcorn in front of your home theater setup, losing yourself in the magic.

If you’re an active Amazon Prime member subscriber, all you need to do is head over to the app or website and you can watch The Tomorrow War within seconds as part of your subscription plan. While you’re there, maybe check out our look at the best underrated movies on Amazon Prime too. Alternatively, if you haven’t signed up to Amazon Prime yet, you can try it for free for 30 days giving you plenty of time to watch The Tomorrow War. After your free trial, it costs just $12.99 per month. In exchange, you get access to Amazon Prime Video (of course), free delivery, access to Amazon Music with over two million songs ad-free, plus unlimited reading too via Kindle.

However you sign up, Amazon Prime is a very well-rounded service if you love to enjoy yourself in a multitude of different ways. The Tomorrow War is available to stream exclusively via Amazon Prime from today.

