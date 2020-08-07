There are more and more great movies on Amazon Prime every day. With such a massive catalog of films, Amazon is a great place to find things to watch when you’ve exhausted your list of Netflix movies. If you’re anything like me, though, you’ve already burned through all of the highest rated movies on every platform and find yourself waiting for something new.

Luckily, there are plenty of underrated movies out there you might not have seen yet to help fill the void. So to ease the pain of waiting for new movies to arrive, I’ve gone ahead and rounded up some of the best underrated movies on Amazon Prime right now.

Seven Psychopaths is one of my favorite films that I’d never heard about. With a star-studded cast and a ridiculous storyline, this crime movie strikes the perfect balance of stress and comedy. The plot follows a struggling screenwriter (Colin Farrell) who accidentally becomes entangled in the criminal underbelly of Los Angeles. This only happens after his buddies kidnap the Shih Tzu of a well-known gangster.

Director: Martin McDonagh

Main Cast: Colin Farrell, Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell

Runtime: 110 minutes

Watch Now

I was introduced to this comedy movie by a friend in college who said it was his, “favorite movie ever”. To his satisfaction, I thoroughly enjoyed it and my love for Andy Samberg has only grown since then. The plot follows a self-proclaimed stuntman (Andy Samberg) as he preps for the biggest jump of his life — 15 buses. This is all in an attempt to raise money for his abusive stepfather Frank (Ian McShane), but only because he wants to be the one to take him down.

Director: Akiva Schafer

Main Cast: Andy Samberg, Isla Fisher, Ian McShane, Bill Hader

Runtime: 88 minutes

Watch Now

If you like Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively, you’re going to like this movie. Stephanie (Anna Kendrick) is a single mother with an unsuccessful parenting vlog. After befriending a secretive upper-class woman named Emily (Blake Lively) who has a child in the same elementary school, Stephanie gets surprisingly close to this new friend. And when Emily goes missing, she decides to take it upon herself to track her down.

Director: Paul Feig

Main Cast: Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Henry Golding

Runtime: 117 minutes

Watch Now

Though I never got into the books, Odd Thomas is based on Dean Koontz’s novel of the same name. The story follows a small-town cook (Anton Yelchin) who can see the spirits of the deceased. Odd’s desire to live a quiet life with his girlfriend is thrown into turmoil when a stranger arrives in town accompanied by a host of sinister entities only Odd can actually see.

Director: Stephen Sommers

Main Cast: Anton Yelchin, Addison Timlin

Runtime: 97 minutes

Watch Now

What list would be complete without one of the best Nicolas Cage movies of all time? If you haven’t already seen Con Air, I don’t want to ruin it for you. Basically, Nic Cage is a good guy convict on a plane full of convicts and he is absolutely ripped in this movie.

Director: Simon West

Main Cast: Nicolas Cage, John Cusack, John Malkovich

Runtime: 115 minutes

Watch Now

