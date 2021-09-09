How To Watch Starz for Free: Can You Sign Up Without Paying a Dime?

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Searching for a Starz free trial? The Starz free trial promotion may be over but that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on a great deal if you’re keen to sign up to the service. Follow this short guide and you can be streaming some of the latest blockbuster movies and the best TV shows in no more than a couple of minutes and while only paying $3 for 3 months usage of the service.

Signing up for the Starz trial couldn’t be easier. It’s as simple as heading over to the website — or clicking the button below — and following the on-screen instructions to set up an account. All you need to do is enter some credit card information and you’re good to go. The new promotion runs through October 5 but you won’t want to miss out on what’s already there.

Remember: While the free trial is no longer available, the $3 offer lasts for three months so you get to enjoy great new content from Starz right up until the end of the year. All for less than the price of a coffee. What more are you waiting for?

Starz is an exciting streaming service with plenty of varied content including the Power Book franchise with the latest Power Book III: Raising Kanan new to the service. Besides great TV shows like Power Book and Blindspotting, there are also hit movies for the whole family such as Jumani: The Next Level, Bad Boys for Life, and The Amazing Spider-Man. New content such as Spiral, Grown Ups 2, Limitless, and Silent Hill are all being added to the service soon too.

How To Sign Up For The Starz Trial

Confused? Don’t be. Here’s how to sign up for Starz in a matter of moments.

Step 1: Navigate to the Starz website.

Step 2: Click the button entitled ‘Claim Special Offer’ — or hit the one below.



Step 3: Enter your email address and click Continue or Claim Offer.



Step 4: Enter your card details.

Step 5: Click Continue to sign up immediately.

If you choose to cancel your account, simply log in, click Settings, click My Subscription, and then click Cancel Subscription to stop the account.

We don’t think you will though as Starz offers some genuinely fresh content to the streaming world and $3 for 3 months is an amazing deal to entice you in. It’s one of the best places to watch cartoons online and also offers plenty of the best Halloween movies to watch this October.

