Ever watched Monsters Inc. and thought about how it would make an amazing TV series as well as a movie? We’ve got great news for you! Exclusively available on Disney+ comes Monsters at Work, a direct sequel to Monsters Inc. and a more involved look at the city of Monstropolis and how it functions on a daily basis. The first official long-form television series based on a Pixar property, Monsters at Work is sure to be a fantastic show for all the family. Here’s how to watch Monsters at Work online.

Created By: Pete Docter

Cast: John Goodman, Billy Crystal, Hailee Steinfeld, John Ratzenberger, Jennifer Tilly, Ben Feldman

Number of episodes: 10

How to Watch Monsters at Work Online in the U.S.

Exclusively debuting on Disney+, Monsters at Work is set after the events of Monsters Inc. and looks at how the city of Monstropolis is making the transition to being fueled by the sound of laughter instead of screams. Tylor Tuskmon, a recent Scare Major graduate, dreams of working alongside his heroes, Mike Wazowski and James P. “Sulley” Sullivan, while working as a mechanic in the facilities team, leading to some fantastic adventures along the way.

Expanding on the familiar Monsters Inc. universe, Monsters at Work introduces new characters like Tylor and his best friend, Val Little, while also giving you plenty of time with traditional favorites too. New episodes will be released weekly every Wednesday with 10 episodes available in all. The first two episodes are available right now on Disney+.

If you’ve already subscribed to Disney+, all you need to do to tune in to Monsters at Work is hit the play button. However, if you’re new to Disney+ and haven’t signed up yet, the Disney+ subscription costs just $8 per month or $80 per year. An even better value deal is to upgrade to the Disney Bundle and get Disney+ along with ESPN+ and Hulu (ad-supported) for only $14 per month. With no shortage of great entertainment content, this is a great deal for all the family.

Subscribing to Disney+ also gives you full access to all things Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars based. This is a great time to check out the best movies on Disney+ or the best Disney+ series.

Monsters at Work is available to stream exclusively on Disney+.

Editors' Recommendations