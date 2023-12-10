 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

GTA 6: 5 hidden details in the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer

You can't even escape TikTok in GTA 6

Dave McQuilling
By
The new promo art for Grand Theft Auto VI.
Rockstar Games

After much hype, speculation, and one final leak, Rockstar finally released the long-awaited GTA 6 trailer. The short preview confirmed a lot, including the appearance of the game’s likely protagonist (or protagonists) and its setting. As many had long suspected, one of the main characters is Latina, and the game itself takes place in modern-day Vice City — the GTA universe’s take on Miami and South Florida.

The portrayal of the state itself is what you’d expect, though even Rockstar may have met its match in trying to create an even more unhinged version of the landmass that produced the infamous “Florida Man.” There are gators, gangsters, and hillbillies aplenty — along with beaches, swamps, and gratuitous violence.

Recommended Videos

But beyond the obvious, a few of the trailer’s details may have been overlooked. Ahead of the “2025” GTA 6 release date, these sections could give us glimpses of the game’s map, details of its gameplay, and some nods to the past. Here are five things we noticed about the GTA VI trailer.

Dodo plane flying in GTA 6
Rockstar Games

The Dodo plane is back

Early on in the trailer, a small aircraft is seen in the sky. The plane in question appears to be a Dodo, something that’s been around in some form since the games went 3D back around the turn of the millennium.

Related

The Dodo in GTA 6 appears to be the version that actually has wings, which is a relief, as the clipped-wing version that appeared in GTA III and Vice City was quite difficult to fly. The plane, complete with wings, last appeared in GTA V, and it’s nice to see what is a solid link to our previous trip to Vice City present in the game.

Heavy car customization is highly likely

As the game’s name suggests, vehicles play a large part in Grand Theft Auto. Throughout the game, you’ll more than likely steal them, crash them, shoot from them, race them, mow down pedestrians in them, and escape the subsequent police attention in the motor of your choice.

Customization is also pretty prevalent in recent GTA games. Particularly GTA: Online, where it doubles as somewhat of a money sink for online players. In the trailer, we see numerous vehicular gatherings, suggesting street races are still a thing. Several obviously custom vehicles, including a number of tricked-out low riders, are also present. This suggests you can have your vehicle modified to your specifications, whether it is sensible or not.

The trailer also features a pickup truck with what appears to be a sparkling green vinyl wrap and a “Vice Vinyl” bumper sticker. Though there’s a chance that this is just a truck in the game, it’s pretty likely that there will be a location where you can get a vehicle wrapped. This also has precedent, sort of.

Pay ‘n’ Spray paint shops have been a mainstay in the series since its first incarnation. Vinyl wrapping is in the same ballpark, and it should allow for more elaborate — and even truly custom — designs.

Fanboat in GTA 6 swamp
Rockstar Games

The map goes beyond the city

Everything about the trailer suggests the map is pretty huge. There’s the city itself, which looks very large, and everything seems to sprawl out well beyond that. In addition to an Everglades-like region, Grand Theft Auto 6 contains a muddy trailer park-type area, suburbs, and somewhere that hosts a penitentiary.

Three counties have been mentioned in total: Vice Dale, Leonard County, and Kelly County. Two of those counties appear on road signs, while the third is present on a police seal. The presence of multiple counties, along with the other evidence we’ve seen, suggests that the map is quite large. It may even be larger than Red Dead Redemption 2, which consisted of several “states.” If history is anything to go by, GTA maps get bigger with each game. So the map in VI should be larger than GTA V’s already huge play space.

Social Media in GTA 6
Rockstar Games

Social media may play a big part

Most of the clips sprinkled throughout the trailer appear to be playing on some kind of social media platform. It’s currently unknown if the TikTok-like streaming platform will add some kind of gameplay element, if it can only be used for entertainment, or if it’s just a device that the trailer is using to seem more interesting. There’s a fair chance it could be any of those three options.

TV is another medium that is interspersed throughout the trailer — suggesting Weazel News may make a comeback along with Spanish language station Mega Noticias. This also suggests users will still be able to sit down and watch TV in the game. This has been a popular time-waster since GTA IV, and as a platform, has been home to some of the recent game’s funniest hidden gems.

GTA 6 first person
Rockstar Games

First-person mode might return

Several scenes in the trailer play out from a first-person viewpoint, which means first-person mode could return. The Grand Theft Auto series is traditionally a third-person game (if you don’t count the initial top-down games back in the ’90s), and the option to play in first-person was only added in recent years.

It also came to GTA V as an update, so it will be interesting to see if the player can look through their character’s eyes right from the start this time. You may still prefer to keep it traditional, but extra options are rarely bad.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dave McQuilling
Dave McQuilling
Dave has spent pretty much his entire career as a journalist; this has included jobs at newspapers, TV stations, on the…
The best shows on Amazon Prime to binge in December
This is a definitive list of the best shows that are available to stream on Amazon Prime
Hughie, Butcher, and Mother's Milk look down into a mysterious car trunk in "The Boys"

Even if you've picked a streaming service, it can be impossible to narrow down what you're really looking for. If you've run out of the best Netflix movies and Netflix original series to watch, you'll need to find somewhere else to turn. Fortunately, Netflix is far from the only game in town. Anyone who uses Amazon Prime to get packages delivered to them quickly also has access to a library of fairly impressive shows and movies.

If you're looking for your next series to binge, and you already have Amazon anyway, then we've got a list of the best shows on Amazon Prime well worth you're time. We've broken down the best Amazon Prime shows to start with below, with entries that range from sprawling sci-fi to touching, grounded comedies.

Read more
The 10 best movies on Max available to stream in December
New to Max? Here are the top movies to start with
Scene from The Hobbit

Now that HBO Max has rebranded as Max, it's the right time to get acquainted with all of the great movies to watch on the streaming service. In addition to large portions of the Warner Bros. catalog, it also has tons of seminal, classic films, as well as plenty of foreign releases. Because the catalog is so big and rich, there are about 250 titles that could go on this list. There's a wealth of options to choose from whether you're into action movies or comedies, and you shouldn't feel limited by the selection below.
Instead, you should treat it as a jumping-off point of HBO Max movies, one that will hopefully allow you to explore many of the titles that didn't quite make the cut. Max has great movies in every genre and from every period of film history. This is just a sampling of the best movies on Max. And if you're looking for more Max content, we've rounded up the best shows on Max to watch right now.

Barbarian (2022)

Read more
Best Samsung TV deals: Get a 50-inch 4K TV for $280 and more
Samsung's The Frame on a wall surrounded by paintings and docarations

You’ve checked out all the best TV deals and figured out you want to focus on buying a Samsung TV. That makes sense. The company is one of the best TV brands around and it’s always a smart move to buy from the Korean firm. Once you’ve figured out what size TV you need for your living room, you can move onto your budget and then what kind of Samsung TV you want. Got there? Take a look at all the best Samsung TV deals below or read a little further if you want more guidance on whether you should buy a Samsung TV.
Best Samsung TV deals

Samsung sells a wide range of different TVs. That means you can buy inexpensive 4K TVs from the company but you can also spend thousands on the latest 8K technology or a Neo QLED TV. Whatever your plans, we’ve picked out some core highlights below so you can save big on what’s out there.

Read more