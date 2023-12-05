 Skip to main content
GTA 6 first look: The Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer gives gamers a lot to be excited about

The new promo art for Grand Theft Auto VI.
Rockstar Games

Out of all of the upcoming video games, Grand Theft Auto 6 has been at the top of gamers’ lists since the last GTA installment came out a decade ago. Rockstar Games really took their time developing this highly anticipated sequel, and the bad news is that the wait is nowhere near over. There’s still a long road ahead for the game, but at least the GTA 6 trailer has finally arrived.

What does the new Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer tell us about the game?

Quite a bit, actually. For example, it confirms the long-standing rumor of a return to Vice City, the fictionalized version of Miami, Florida, that was first introduced in the original Grand Theft Auto in 1997, and more prominently featured in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City in 2002, and in 2006’s Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories.

Vice City was set in the ’80s with a throwback aesthetic and a killer soundtrack from that era. However, GTA 6 is rooted firmly in the present, as evidenced by the footage in the trailer and the apps that are used in-game. Some of the familiar Vice City landmarks appear, like the Ocean View Hotel, but the city has changed a lot since we last saw it. There are even some hints in the trailer that the action won’t just be confined to Vice City and may extend outward into the state of Leonida, which is basically the Florida of this world.

Lucia in the trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI.
Rockstar Games

Who is the new main character of GTA 6?

According to the trailer, the main character’s name is Lucia, and she’s just getting out of prison when the game begins. Every GTA game features a new main character or characters, and GTA 6 is no exception. But Lucia is the first playable female character in the franchise since the very first game. That in itself represents a pretty radical shift from the male-oriented perspective of the previous sequels.

Lucia does have a male partner-in-crime, who is briefly seen but not named in the trailer. For the moment, we don’t know if Lucia will be the only playable character or if gamers can control her partner as well. There is no actual gameplay footage here, but the cinematic footage definitely has us eager to dive into that world.

Is it called GTA VI or GTA 6?

Rockstar Games stylizes the title with Roman numerals: Grand Theft Auto VI or GTA VI. Casual fans tend to favor using Grand Theft Auto 6 or GTA 6. Any variation of those titles is correct.

Is there a GTA 6 release date?

Not yet. The trailer and the promo art for GTA 6 don’t name a specific release date. The only confirmed timeframe is that it will arrive in 2025. By that time, gamers may already be looking ahead to the Playstation 6 or whatever the next iteration of Xbox will be called. It’s a long time to wait, but we’ve already managed to get through a decade without a new GTA game. What’s another two years?

