Two of the best Android phones are heavily discounted for Black Friday

John Alexander
By
The Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro, side by side.
Andrew Martonik / Digital Trends

It’s that time again, Black Friday. It is the time of year where you should heavily consider getting a new phone if need one and possibly even if you just want one. And speaking of wantable things, we’ve found great deals on the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro. Right now a 128GB, unlocked Google Pixel 8 is just $549, $150 less than the usual $699. At the same time, a 128GB, unlocked Google Pixel 8 Pro will only run you $799, which is $200 under the normal $999. Both of these deals are part of Black Friday deals at Best Buy, and can be reached by simply tapping one of the buttons below:

Google Pixel 8 — $549, was $699:

A waiter prepares to deliver food while holding a Google Pixel 8.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Starting with the stats, Google’s Pixel 8 has a 6.2 inch, 1080p screen that refreshes up to 120Hz. It operates on the latest Google Tensor 3 processor and the Android 14 OS with 8GB of RAM, about the same as a fairly standard laptop. One of its coolest features comes in the form of its new Magic Eraser feature. When you take a photo with your Google Pixel 8’s 50MP rear camera or 10.5MP front-facing selfie cam, you might find unwanted objects in the scene. All you need to do is tap the objects to select them and AI magic will erase them from the scene, replacing them with some GPT-style magic imagery. It also has a fantastic battery life, lasting well into the second day after a charge, which makes it (in terms of battery life) better than the Pixel 8 Pro. When you aren’t using your lenses to make magic photos, you can even shoot 4K video.

Recommended Videos

Google Pixel 8 Pro — $799, was $999

A man works on his laptop while holding a Google Pixel 8 Pro.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

The Pixel 8 Pro is, funny enough, the Google Pixel 8’s main competition. It has a larger 6.7 inch screen with a higher resolution (2992 x 1344p) and is powered by more RAM, this time charging your day with 12GB. You’ll also be blessed with better camera lenses if you get the Pixel 8 Pro, as it includes a higher quality supporting lens and a 48MP telephoto lens. To go with this camera, you’ll also get the ability to put more precision over what type of shot you take, plus some Magic Photo bonuses as well. Really, the only downsides of the Google Pixel 8 Pro are its somewhat shorter battery life (it should still last you until past bedtime) and high price. But hey, right now it is on sale, so that downside is being mitigated in a big way.

John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
