Novak Djokovic Back In Australian Open, But Will He Remain?

Is this the beginning or the end of Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open?

After Djokovic was confined to a hotel quarantine after arriving in Australia last Thursday, Federal Circuit Court Judge Anthony Kelly reinstated his visa Monday, ruling that the world’s number one tennis player deserved more time to consult his lawyers. Djokovic is seeking an exemption to a rule that all non-citizens be fully vaccinated. Djoker’s legal team argues that a recent recovery from COVID-19 supersedes his need to be inoculated.

According to a tweet, the tennis icon was back on practice courts with his team Monday evening, warming up for the January tournament start. Despite being back, an even harsher ban looms if his visa is revoked.

I’m pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancellation. Despite all that has happened,I want to stay and try to compete @AustralianOpen

I remain focused on that. I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans. 👇 pic.twitter.com/iJVbMfQ037 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 10, 2022

A large crowd of supporters showed up to celebrate the decision, gathering outside Djokovic’s attorney’s office to catch a glimpse of the tennis champion. Sporting Serbian shirts, flags, and banners, several surrounded a black car exiting the parking lock, dancing on the vehicle and banging on its windows until police broke up the fans with force and pepper spray.

As Serbs celebrated in Melbourne streets, government lawyer Christopher Tran warned that the battle with Australia is not over, according to the Associated Press. After Djokovic’s release, Tran noted that the immigration minister “will consider whether to exercise a personal power of cancellation.” This would bar the tennis star from the country for three years.

With nine titles, Djokovic is the most successful men’s player ever to hit the court at Melbourne. And yet, embroiled in a COVID-19 vaccine controversy, the tennis star could lose three crucial chances to top peers Roger Federer and Rafael for the most men’s major titles ever. Slowing this quest is the last thing that the Association of Tennis Professionals wants to see, offering support for Djokovic in a statement Monday.

“In traveling to Melbourne, it’s clear Novak Djokovic believed he had been granted a necessary medical exemption in order to comply with entry regulations,” an ATP statement read. “The series of events leading to Monday’s court hearing have been damaging on all fronts, including for Novak’s well-being and preparation for the Australian Open.”

The ATP does not want to contain its top player on the eve of the season’s first major title. Australia, however, accepts only vaccinated foreign visitors as a way to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. The ATP argues that there be a different policy for its players as opposed to the Australian population.

“The ATP fully respects the sacrifices the people of Australia have made since the onset of COVID-19 and the stringent immigration policies that have been put in place,” the association stated. “Complications in recent days related to player entry into Australia have however highlighted the need for clearer understanding, communication, and application of the rules.”

For its part, the ATP is seeking this clarity, asserting that it has been in “constant contact” with Tennis Australia. They also supported the judge’s decision to release Djokovic to the tennis court on Monday.

Whether he will compete remains an open question. The Australian Open releases its main draw on Thursday, January 13 with play set to begin the following Tuesday. For his part, Djokovic fully intends to play in the tournament until he’s forced not to do so.

