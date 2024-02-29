 Skip to main content
Pigs must be flying because Diptyque candles are discounted

Jen Allen
By
It’s not often we see discounts on Diptyque candles and that’s hardly surprising — the brand makes some of the best candles around so there’s no real need to keep prices low. Still, it’s fantastic news to see that Gilt currently has an excellent sale on Diptyque candles with many mini candles available from $39 while larger candles are $69. Keen to stock up? Tap the button below to see the full sale to find your favorite scent, or read on while we take you through some of our favorite choices from the rare-to-see Diptyque candle sale.

What to shop for in the Diptyque sale

Diptyque makes some of the best candles around with even its mini candle range exuding great scents. One great example is the which is down to $39 from $42. Its high-quality vegetable and paraffin wax blend also has a cotton and lead-free wick so it’s great in every way. It burns for up to 30 hours with its wood fire-esque scent bringing about the ambiance of a crackling fireplace on a cold winter’s evening.

Alternatively, if you want something more substantial, check out the which is down to $69 from $74. Again, it’s made with a high-quality vegetable and paraffin wax blend while there’s a cotton and lead-free wick. It promises about 50 hours of burn time. The scent captures the spirit of the hills of Tanneron decked with gold with small, downy blossoms releasing velvety, lightly honeyed notes.

There are larger candles still such as the which is $100 instead of $110. The fragrance captures the essence of the fields of Southern India with the fragrant white flowers of the tuberose plant exhaling a fresh green scent that is delicately balanced with fruity and milky notes. It’s perfect for a more crisp scent.

As part of the Diptyque sale, there are plenty of other candles along with EDT sprays. You’ll need to be quick though as stock is rapidly running low on all these products. That’s hardly surprising given how rarely you see discounts on Diptyque products. If you don’t want to miss out, check out the sale for yourself below by tapping the button.

