From Montblanc to Chopard: Get up to 68% off luxury pens today

Whether you’ve just started journalling or you need a great pen for writing up notes at work, there are some great luxury pens on sale now at Jomashop. Nearly one hundred different pens are available in the sale with up to 68% off select models. Whatever your budget or intentions, it’s worth clicking the button below to see the full sale for yourself. There are some big name brands here with different styles available too. Feel like you need some guidance instead? Here’s a quick look at what we recommend.

What to shop for in the Jomashop luxury pen sale

If you want one of the best fountain pens, check out the which is 27% off so it’s down to $495 from $680. The pen is made of black precious resin with gold-plated details. It has a 14kt gold nib while the Montblanc floating star emblem is suitably prominent but not too obvious. If you need a beautiful fountain pen for occasional use, you deserve to treat yourself to the Montblanc Meisterstuck Classique Fountain Pen.

If you’d prefer a rollerball pen for everyday use that’s also distinctive looking, check out the . It usually costs $3,790 but it’s down to $2,298. It’s made of platinum-coated metal with several lacquer inlays. Its barrel has a cool scanimation effect which adds to the Disney feel of the pen.

To use with one of the best notebooks, consider the which is down to $598 from $975. It looks great having been made of shiny black precious resin and black PVD-coated fittings. It evokes the expanse of space and the darkness involved while looking super stylish.

And if you have seemingly endless money to spend on a pen, there’s always the . It normally costs $149,000 but it’s currently 40% off so it’s down to $88,990. Sure, it’s still incredibly expensive but you do get a pen covered in diamonds which makes it super distinctive.

Just a few of the pens on sale at Jomashop right now, this is your chance to treat yourself to new luxury pens. That goes for fountain pens as well as ballpoint pens with plenty of great ways to write in style for less. Check out the full sale for yourself by tapping the button below.

