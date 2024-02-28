 Skip to main content
Cigar Club is a subscription box for cigar lovers, and it’s a must try

A close up of Cigar Club cigars from the subscription box.
Cigar Club

One of the best places to buy cigars is by signing up for Cigar Club. It means you can regularly enjoy a delivery of cigars through your door while enjoying a unique selection. Think of it as a gift to yourself each month. If you’ve mastered how to smoke a cigar and you’re onto the next step of indulging your newfound love, this is your chance to do so. Here’s all you need to know about Cigar Club.

Why you need Cigar Club in your life

Someone looking at the Cigar Club packaging.
Cigar Club

A Cigar subscription at Cigar Club takes mere moments to set up. All you need to do is pick which strength you prefer and how many cigars you want to receive in each shipment. Choices include mild and medium, medium and full, or a variety if you want to experiment. If you’re not sure where to begin, check out our cigar strength chart to help you figure things out.

It’s possible to choose either 3, 5 or 10 cigars per shipment with the cost ranging from $30 per month to $85 per month for the full 10. All the cigars have been handpicked by the team to match your tastes. They also come in a custom metal-lined humidity pouch with a Boveda pack which keeps them fresh and ready to smoke for over a year, so you’ve got plenty of time to smoke them.

With your first box, you’ll also receive a free cigar cutter and a box of cigar matches so you have everything you need to get started. While you’re signing up, you can also add on a leather cigar case and a single flame torch lighter if you want the full set of cigar essentials. Cigar Club also has an extensive gift shop with themed candles, lighters, and even exclusive cigars which are perfect if you know what type of cigars you prefer. There are even some well-paired coffees.

Cigar Club is a fantastic gift to yourself but you can also buy a subscription for a loved one, making this a great idea for the cigar enthusiast in your life. However you plan on enjoying Cigar Club, the key is that you’re going to love it. There’s no obligation to commit to any longer than you want to so it’s a really flexible way to discover a new world of cigar-loving. Check it out now and embrace how well-curated everything is.

